Feast Your Eyes on the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Spiced Up by Larte Design

Mercedes-Benz knows its customers. That is why it decided to offer an SUV that can either be ordered in a three-row configuration or it can become one of the most luxurious rides out there. That’s what the Maybach department does. But what happens when AMG takes a shot at it?
Well, the result is the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63. It’s an unexpected outcome, but it is welcomed. Well-off people can make all kinds of choices, and if a V8-powered family hauler is what they want… They should be able to buy it!
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 has a starting price of $135,400 in the U.S. It boasts 603 HP (612 PS) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. This gives it the possibility to reach 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4.1 seconds. Thanks to its nine-speed automatic transmission and a handcrafted engine with mild hybrid drive, the SUV can reach an EPA-rated fuel economy of around 18 mpg (13 l/100 km) on the highway.
Larte design does not change one bit about the performance. What they offer is a visual upgrade. The company’s body kit enhances the proportions of the SUV and gives it a meaner, sportier look. The added carbon fiber does not improve the performance numbers, but it turns the GLS 63 into an even more interesting top-tier SUV.
Larte says the car you’ll see in the video down below received the “Winner” treatment. This replaces the stock grille with a carbon fiber one, and the front bumper gets bigger air intakes. The hood is also changed with a carbon fiber one. At the rear, there’s a spoiler with integrated brake lights that reminds us of racing. Besides all this, the body kit includes mirror covers in gloss black, Larte emblems, and 23-inch wheels.
According to the company’s own estimates, it takes around six hours to add the entire body kit.
Now watch the video down below, which shows exactly how these additions look on the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63.
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 has a starting price of $135,400 in the U.S. It boasts 603 HP (612 PS) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. This gives it the possibility to reach 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4.1 seconds. Thanks to its nine-speed automatic transmission and a handcrafted engine with mild hybrid drive, the SUV can reach an EPA-rated fuel economy of around 18 mpg (13 l/100 km) on the highway.
Larte design does not change one bit about the performance. What they offer is a visual upgrade. The company’s body kit enhances the proportions of the SUV and gives it a meaner, sportier look. The added carbon fiber does not improve the performance numbers, but it turns the GLS 63 into an even more interesting top-tier SUV.
Larte says the car you’ll see in the video down below received the “Winner” treatment. This replaces the stock grille with a carbon fiber one, and the front bumper gets bigger air intakes. The hood is also changed with a carbon fiber one. At the rear, there’s a spoiler with integrated brake lights that reminds us of racing. Besides all this, the body kit includes mirror covers in gloss black, Larte emblems, and 23-inch wheels.
According to the company’s own estimates, it takes around six hours to add the entire body kit.
Now watch the video down below, which shows exactly how these additions look on the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63.