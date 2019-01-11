autoevolution

FCA US LLC Will Pay $800 Million Over EcoDiesel V6 Emissions Problem

Remember when Fiat Chrysler Automobiles leaped into hot waters over a problem with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6? As it happens, FCA US LLC “has reached final settlements on civil, environmental and consumer claims” with all parties involved, including civil penalties in the ballpark of $400 million.
$305 million will go to the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Justice, and California Air Resources Board for environmental claims. Another $13.5 million are heading to the California Attorney General for expenses, and $72.5 million will be paid to other state attorneys general. Last, but certainly not least, the remaining $6 million will head to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

But wait, there’s more! “FCA US will pay $19 million to the State of California for emissions mitigation initiatives, while also financing the upgrade of 200,000 high-efficiency catalytic converters through the aftermarket.” Customer compensations and the cost of extended warranties add another $400 million to the bill.

“The resulting $0.8 billion total is in line with the financial charge taken by the company for this purpose in third-quarter of 2018.” This greenback is complemented by an emissions recall to re-flash emission control software on 100,000 Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee models with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is much obliged to highlight that the update “does not affect average fuel economy, drivability, durability or refinement of the vehicles.” Further still, current owners, former owners, and lessees will be eligible to receive a payment in the ballpark of $2,800 as part of the plaintiff steering committee settlement.

“We acknowledge that this has created uncertainty for our customers, and we believe this resolution will maintain their trust in us,” declared Mark Chernoby, the company’s head of North American Safety and Regulatory Compliance. These being said, what’s next?

Even though diesel is still popular in Europe, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is understood to discontinue such engine options by 2022. A report from the Financial Times does mention two notable exceptions, namely commercial vehicles and pickup trucks. In other words, chances are the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 or its successor will soldier on beyond 2022.
