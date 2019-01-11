SpaceLife Origin Will Send a Pregnant Woman to Give Birth in Space in 2024

FCA US LLC Will Pay $800 Million Over EcoDiesel V6 Emissions Problem

Remember when Fiat Chrysler Automobiles leaped into hot waters over a problem with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6? As it happens, FCA US LLC “has reached final settlements on civil, environmental and consumer claims” with all parties involved, including civil penalties in the ballpark of $400 million. 6 photos



But wait, there’s more! “FCA US will pay $19 million to the State of California for emissions mitigation initiatives, while also financing the upgrade of 200,000 high-efficiency catalytic converters through the aftermarket.” Customer compensations and the cost of extended warranties add another $400 million to the bill.



“The resulting $0.8 billion total is in line with the financial charge taken by the company for this purpose in third-quarter of 2018.” This greenback is complemented by an emissions recall to re-flash emission control software on 100,000 Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee models with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6.







“We acknowledge that this has created uncertainty for our customers, and we believe this resolution will maintain their trust in us,” declared Mark Chernoby, the company’s head of North American Safety and Regulatory Compliance. These being said, what’s next?



