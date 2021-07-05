FCA Sold 16 Zombie Cars in Q2, 2021, and No Vipers Were Among Them

Killer Satellites Ramming Into Asteroids Could Save the Earth From a Catastrophe

If there was a prize for selling discontinued cars on a constant basis, then Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) would probably grab it again, as they managed to part ways with 16 such rides in the second quarter of the year. 12 photos



The current year-to-date sales went up by 17%, from 813,854 to 954,963, Among the zombie vehicles sold were four Jeep Patriots, two Chrysler 200s, one Town & Country, one Dodge Dart, and eight Fiat 500s. Surprisingly though, FCA didn’t sell any Dodge Vipers in Q2, but they did ship two of them in Q1.The overall sales of the automotive giant in the second quarter of 2021 jumped by 32%, from 367,086 to 485,312. Jeep was, unsurprisingly, the most popular brand in their portfolio, accounting for 210,439 sales, a 19% increase.Ram shipped 47% more vehicles in the same time period, to 187,750, while Dodge and Chrysler posted 62,314 and 18,900 units respectively, up 42% and 36%.Alfa Romeo saw their sales jump by 34%, to 5,018, while Fiat shipped 33% fewer vehicles, from 1,339 units in Q1 to 891 in Q2.Ram’s trucks were the most popular models in Q2 of 2021, with 164,232 of them shipped. The Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, Gladiator, and Cherokee followed in this order.Chrysler’s best-selling vehicle was the Pacifica, delivering 13,229 of them, to be more precise, while the Charger and Challenger were Dodge’s moneymakers, with 22,363 and 15,052 examples, respectively.The Fiat 500X small crossover was the Italian brand’s best-seller in the United States, with 403 units. Alfa Romeo sold 2,756 Stelvio SUVs, 2,219 Giulia sports sedans, and 43 4C sports cars.The current year-to-date sales went up by 17%, from 813,854 to 954,963, FCA reveals . The Jeep and Ram brands accounted for over three-quarters of a million, whereas Dodge sold 126,302 cars. Fiat was, again, the least profitable brand, with 1,706 sales, down 31% from 2,467.