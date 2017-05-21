autoevolution

FCA Files Diesel Engine Certification Papers For MY2017 Vehicles To Add Update

 
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has stated that it has requested the EPA’s approval for its MY2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 with diesel engines.
According to the Italian-American automaker, these vehicles' engines come with updated emissions software calibrations. FCA has worked closely with the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board to be able to perform and propose these modifications.

The application for certification is a step that must be undertaken to clarify the issues related to the automaker's emissions control technologies.

Once CARB and the EPA grant Fiat Chrysler Automobiles the necessary permission, the company will install the same modified emissions software in MY2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel-engined models sold in the USA.

Representatives of the corporation have explained that they hope that the proposed modifications will address the concerns of the EPA and the Air Resources Board in California on the matter of its calibrations for the emissions control software.

The proposed software update is claimed not to have an impact on performance or fuel economy, but it will improve emissions performance in the diesel engines fitted to the MY2014-2016 Ram 1500 pickup truck. Evidently, the diesel-engined version of the Jeep Grand Cherokee of the same model year will benefit from the same enhancement.

Earlier this week, we reported that FCA risked a civil lawsuit filed against it by American authorities, and the representatives of the automaker commented that such an action would be counterproductive to the ongoing collaboration with the authorities.

With the press release announcing the filing of certification with the EPA, along with the intention of modifying diesel-engined vehicles of the MY2014-2016 products sold in the USA, it is now clear what the Italian-American automaker was trying to express in its reply regarding the potential lawsuit.

It is important not to confuse a recalibration of an emissions control system with Volkswagen’s Dieselgate scandal. In the case of FCA’s situation, a new configuration has been developed after months of work, and thousands of customers will benefit from it at no extra cost.
