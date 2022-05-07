Fat Box Is Russian for Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

A superficial look at the motorcycle we have here, and the brain may be tricked into believing it’s looking at some sort of rendering, a pre-production attempt at seeing how some extreme changes would look on a real two-wheeler. But the build is as real as they get, as one of the photos in the attached gallery clearly reveals.
The motorcycle was once a stock Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, doing the rounds all the way over in Russia. That was until it crossed the path of a local garage called Box39.
Despite the country’s aggression in Ukraine, the flood of sanctions, and the apparent aversion to Western products the local government would have us believe the average Joes in the country feel, the shop did not shy away from touching this fine example of proud Americana, and turn it into a beast like no other, while retaining the essence of Milwaukee engineering.
Called Fat Box now, after it got transformed, the bike is one of the most recent, post-invasion products to come out the doors of Box39.
The most striking aftermarket elements fitted on it are, of course, the wheels, because that’s Box39’s main area of expertise. The pieces chosen for this build are equally sized at 18 inches in diameter and both solid, but differ from one another in depth – the front one comes in at 160 mm, while the rear comes in at 280 mm.
The new wheels required new fenders, a pneumatic suspension at the rear, and several other changes. Also very visible is the fitting of a new exhaust system, and the wrapping of the whole thing in matte and gloss black to really make it stand out.
Presented back in April, the Fat Box comes with no price sticker attached, so if interested, you’ll have to get in touch with the Russians.
