Fastest MINI Ever, the 2020 John Cooper Works GP, to Begin Track Testing

13 Feb 2019, 9:05 UTC
A little over the year since its introduction at the Frankfurt Motor Show back in September 2017, the MINI John Cooperr Works GP concept has been given the green light to enter production and is getting ready for a few months of intensive track testing.
The JCW GP will not be an average MINI. When it launches, it will become the fastest MINI ever to be approved for road use, according to the Brits. For now, we’ll have to take MINI’s word for it when it comes to that statement, as no actual performance figures were released.

What MINI did announce is the fact that the car will be using one hell of a powerful engine: a 4-cylinder turbo with an output rated at 300 hp. Add to that “motor racing technology by John Cooper Works” and we can only begin to get an idea of the JCW GP will be all about.

The model is scheduled to soon head for the racetracks to begin testing. This will last for several months, during which time special attention will be paid to the suspension, aerodynamic properties, and weight.

Without saying as much, MINI seems to be targeting the 8:23 minutes record time achieved on the Nürburgring by the previous variant of the car.

“The fastest MINI in our brand history – which now goes back 60 years – is an expression of pure racing passion,” said in a statement Thomas Giuliani, MINI VP of product.

“We are well aware of the enormous fascination exercised by the MINI John Cooper Works GP, not just from the euphoric reactions to the concept vehicle but also from past experience: after all, every one of its predecessors was completely sold out even before the official market launch.”

Aware of its value, MINI said the car will be produced in limited numbers, as only 3,000 units of it will be made. Just as with previous variants, MINI believes this one will be sold out even before the market launch.
