Faster Than a Ferrari: The Mantide Was a Coachbuilt Corvette That Could’ve Saved Bertone

When talking about the world’s most iconic design and coachbuilding companies, no serious enthusiast or automotive historian will fail to mention Bertone. Founded in Turin, Italy, by 28-year-old Giovanni Bertone more than a century ago, the small company initially built horse-drawn carriages.
After the First World War came to an end, Turin quickly became one of the world’s centers of excellence in terms of automotive design and Bertone was one of the companies leading the charge. With the founder’s son, Giovanni, crafting some exquisite bodies for smaller manufacturers like Chiribiri, Aurea, SCAT, and Diatto, he attracted the attention of local giants Fiat and Lancia with which Bertone began a long-lasting partnership.
Apart from these two established carmakers, Bertone would also work with the likes of Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Lamborghini, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz in the decades that followed. These collaborations gave birth to timeless styling icons like the Alfa Romeo BAT concept cars, the Lamborghini Miura and Countach, or the Lancia Stratos, solidifying Bertone’s place among the world’s premier design houses.
Giovanni’s son, Giuseppe "Nuccio" Bertone who took the company to new heights during the second part of the 21st century passed away in 1997, and the reigns were passed on to his wife Lilli, his daughters, and his sons-in-law. None of them had enough design, engineering, or management experience, so by the mid-to-late-2000s, the design powerhouse was on a path to oblivion.
Maserati Birdcage 75th and the Rolls Royce Hyperion concept car, as well as the epic Ferrari P4/5, a re-bodied Enzo commissioned by James Glickenhaus.
As the new Director of Design, Castriota’s first order of business was to show the world that Bertone was still relevant. This was quite the challenge considering the budget constraints, but the perfect opportunity arose when a wealthy car collector knocked on the door, enquiring about a bespoke body for his newest addition.
Freshly introduced for the 2009 model year, the ZR1 took the C6 chassis to an unprecedented level of awesomeness. Extensively beefed up and powered by a brutal 638-hp supercharged V8 dubbed LS9, it was the ultimate American-built supercar killer. While Corvette enthusiasts all over the world loved everything about it, Dan Watkins, who just ordered one, wanted his ZR1 to be truly unique. Thus, he had it delivered to Italy where Jason Castriota kicked off Project M.
a completely new body that was fascinating from every single angle. Designed by Castriota himself, it featured cues inspired by the iconic Bertone concepts of old mixed with intricately crafted lines and shapes that were unmistakably modern.
The front fascia, dominated by ample LED headlights, was sharp-angled and mean-looking. Its lines flowed into a tapered hood with a transparent section that revealed the outrageous, American-built LS9 at the heart of this masterpiece.
The exquisite design continued with a rounded, canopy-like roof section with pillar-mounted rearview mirrors that met arguably the most exciting part of the car: its intricate, fastback-style, BAT-inspired rear end.
exposed carbon fiber, bright red leather, and Alcantara.
Apart from being an automotive work of art, the coachbuit body was also comprehensively tunnel-tested for optimum aerodynamic efficiency. Bertone stated that drag was reduced by 25% over the stock ZR1, while the downforce improved by 30%. Furthermore, with extensive use of carbon fiber, the overall weight dropped by around 220 pounds (100 kg).
Taking all that into consideration, Bertone claimed that the rear-wheel-driven, six-speed manual Mantide could accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 218 mph (351 kph). Not only was that better than what the stock ZR1 could achieve, but it also meant that the car was faster than any of the Ferrari models available in dealerships at the time.
Finished in an elegant coat of red with a black roof and matching bespoke wheels, the Mantide made its public debut at the 2009 Shanghai Auto Show in static model form. A week later, the fully-functional version appeared at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Lake Como, Italy.
limited production run of ten units. Unfortunately, management decided to slap a proverbial sticker price of $2 million on each unit which sealed the faith of both the project and the company – which filed for bankruptcy in 2014.
While potential buyers who fell in love with the coachbuilt wonder were plenty, none were willing to pay Bugatti Veyron money for what was essentially a $100,000 Corvette with a new body.
Several 2009 articles reported that an unnamed Dubai resident ordered one despite its outrageous price, but the car was never completed. The only functional Mantide ever built was eventually delivered to its owner, Dan Watkins, who drove it cross-country to the 2009 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. He continued to drive the car regularly, showcasing it at various, high-profile events, and subsequently had it repainted white. The car surfaced at auctions in 2020 with an unspecified price, but the submitted bids failed to meet the seller’s reserve.
While it failed to save the company due to poor decision-making, the Mantide was unquestionably a four-wheeled work of art that honored everything that Bertone stood for during its 102-year history.
