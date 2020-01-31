Fast & Furious 9 Gets First Character Posters: Rev Your Engines

The first, full-length official trailer for Fast & Furious 9, believed to be the second to last installment in the franchise (not including any existing or future spinoffs), will be out on January 31. Here’s something just as interesting to get you by until then.
Universal Pictures has released the first official character posters for the film, showing off the now-iconic cast and their rides, and newcomer John Cena.
This is not a study in poster-making, because, let’s face it, the majority of FF posters are near-Photoshop disasters. These are no exception: they were all shot against green screens, are massively edited, feature the same “fierce gaze” pose from the actors, and include colorful backgrounds of colored burnout smoke.
They are not creative and / or beautiful in the classic sense. They don’t offer anything in terms of possible clues as to the direction this movie will take. But that doesn’t mean that they’re not awesome, at least where we’re concerned.
Because, unlike other promo materials released so far, these character posters at least offer a first glimpse at the cars (and one motorcycle) the characters will be driving in what will definitely be mind-blowing action scenes. And, with this franchise, this is all that matters.
There’s Dom standing in front of his ‘69 Dodge Charger (bulging muscles and all) and Letty with her enduro Yamaha. Roman looks dead-serious in front of his Jeep Wrangler, while Tej adopts a more chilled pose on the hood of his Acura NSX. Mia’s giving the fiercest “fierce gaze” on what looks like a Chevrolet Chevelle SS, while Ramsey props herself against a Noble M600. Newcomer John Cena, who plays a yet-unknown character, gets a modified Ford Mustang.
Charlize Theron and Dame Helen Mirren will return to the FF universe but they don’t get their own posters. For now. After making her acting debut in Jennifer Lopez’s Hustlers, rapper Cardi B is said to be making a cameo in FF9, but if she is, there’s no telling from this first batch of posters.
Directed by Justin Lin, the film will be released in theaters on May 22, 2020.
This is not a study in poster-making, because, let’s face it, the majority of FF posters are near-Photoshop disasters. These are no exception: they were all shot against green screens, are massively edited, feature the same “fierce gaze” pose from the actors, and include colorful backgrounds of colored burnout smoke.
They are not creative and / or beautiful in the classic sense. They don’t offer anything in terms of possible clues as to the direction this movie will take. But that doesn’t mean that they’re not awesome, at least where we’re concerned.
Because, unlike other promo materials released so far, these character posters at least offer a first glimpse at the cars (and one motorcycle) the characters will be driving in what will definitely be mind-blowing action scenes. And, with this franchise, this is all that matters.
There’s Dom standing in front of his ‘69 Dodge Charger (bulging muscles and all) and Letty with her enduro Yamaha. Roman looks dead-serious in front of his Jeep Wrangler, while Tej adopts a more chilled pose on the hood of his Acura NSX. Mia’s giving the fiercest “fierce gaze” on what looks like a Chevrolet Chevelle SS, while Ramsey props herself against a Noble M600. Newcomer John Cena, who plays a yet-unknown character, gets a modified Ford Mustang.
Charlize Theron and Dame Helen Mirren will return to the FF universe but they don’t get their own posters. For now. After making her acting debut in Jennifer Lopez’s Hustlers, rapper Cardi B is said to be making a cameo in FF9, but if she is, there’s no telling from this first batch of posters.
Directed by Justin Lin, the film will be released in theaters on May 22, 2020.