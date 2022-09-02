Fast & Furious 7 500-HP Fast Attack Vehicle Up for Grabs

The Fast Attack Vehicle built for the 2015 “Furious 7” blockbuster was actually driven by Jason Statham and will be auctioned off at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas between September 7-10.
According to the auction website, this is one of the only six Fast Attack Vehicles ever built for the hit movie. Two of them were destroyed during filming. Important to note that other sources say that, actually, three were destroyed, not just two. If that truly is the case, it would make this vehicle only one of three still remaining.
The Fast Attack Vehicle (FAV) was custom-built by Universal Studios for Statham’s character, Shaw. It made its appearance during the first part of the movie in an action-packed scene when the Fast 7 gang parachuted themselves out of a Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft while still sitting in their respective cars.
While attempting to destroy a convoy of “bad guys” in order to rescue another team-mate from their evil clutches, in comes Jason’s character angrily driving this beast and ramming into the “good guys.”
For all intents and purposes, it’s a jaw-dropping scene, no matter how unrealistic two cars driving down a mountain, through a thick forest, going at what looks like 150 mph (241.4 km/h) might be.
On the other hand, on the open road, the FAV seems capable enough to reach that kind of speed. At least according to its spec sheet. It rocks a 6.2-liter LS3 V-8 engine capable of producing 500 horsepower (507 PS) with a Kilgore-built Turbo 400 automatic transmission.
The LS3 is a 4th generation small block engine made by Chevrolet that was first used in the 2008 Corvette. It was also part of other GM performance cars between 2009 and 2017, like the Camaro SS, Corvette Grand Sport, or the Pontiac G8 GXP.
In its “vanilla” state, the Chevy LS3 engine can output a maximum of 436-HP (442-PS) and 428 lb-ft of torque (577 Nm). But when push comes to shove, the LS3 can withstand the full force of 800 horsepower (811-PS). The aftermarket is quite varied in what concerns this particular model, so the extra boost of power shouldn’t have come too difficult to come by for a titan of industry such as Universal Studios.
Furthermore, the FAV has a gray exterior and interior, was built with a custom off-road chassis with a fiberglass body, has King Coil-Over Shocks, and a Sweeny FX Roll Cage. It won’t stop on a dime going at full force, but the Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes will certainly help more than regular stock ones.
While it doesn’t have a backseat, or from the looks of it, any comfortable seats at all, the Fast & Furious enthusiast that will probably grab this one of four (possibly one of three) existing Fast Attack Vehicles will surely have quite a story to tell. Also, regarding the sale, there's no bid pricing as of writing this, but the website does specify it will be sold on a Bill of Sale.
