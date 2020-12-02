Fast and Furious 1967 Chevy C10 Is Out and About Again, Reminds of Simpler Times

If all goes according to plan, sometime next year, we will be able to get back to our routines and freely do the stuff we enjoy. You know, like going to the cinema and watching Fast and Furious making it to space.
That’s right. If you didn’t know by now, there’s word going around that F9 will be transporting someone beyond the borders of our planet, because well, after taking on submarines and tanks, there’s pretty much nowhere else you can go.
We fondly remember a time when Fast and Furious was all about racing cool cars. Inspired by a 1998 article in VIBE magazine written by Kenneth Li and titled Racer X, the movie franchise started off great, bringing for the first time onto the screen illegal racing, cool actors, stunning cars (and car builds), the whole nine yards.
But as is the case with all things in life, money spoiled it. The first Fast installment was down-to-Earth and made $207 million globally. The second one, telling a story pretty much on the same lines, fetched $236 million. Then the third came along with $158 million (though this one took place in Japan and featured another crew).
And then we moved into spy and hacker territory and ultimately got sidetracked with superhumans in Hobbs and Shaw - yet the tally grew into the billions of greens. So naturally, space was the only way left to go.
But since we liked the early Fast movies better, we couldn’t have missed telling you about this here Chevrolet C10, one made especially for briefly starring in the fourth installment of the franchise.
Created by vehicle builder Dennis McCarthy for the movie, the heavily modified C10 was driven by Han Lue (Sung Kang) for about a minute or so at the beginning of the movie (mark 1:15 in the video below), as he was trying to help Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) pull off a heist.
The pickup has been around on the open market since forever, it seems (the movie premiered in 2009), and here it is again, waiting to change hands once more. This time, the asking price for the 502ci-engined monster is $46,250, which, if we're not mistaking, is the highest yet.
We fondly remember a time when Fast and Furious was all about racing cool cars. Inspired by a 1998 article in VIBE magazine written by Kenneth Li and titled Racer X, the movie franchise started off great, bringing for the first time onto the screen illegal racing, cool actors, stunning cars (and car builds), the whole nine yards.
But as is the case with all things in life, money spoiled it. The first Fast installment was down-to-Earth and made $207 million globally. The second one, telling a story pretty much on the same lines, fetched $236 million. Then the third came along with $158 million (though this one took place in Japan and featured another crew).
And then we moved into spy and hacker territory and ultimately got sidetracked with superhumans in Hobbs and Shaw - yet the tally grew into the billions of greens. So naturally, space was the only way left to go.
But since we liked the early Fast movies better, we couldn’t have missed telling you about this here Chevrolet C10, one made especially for briefly starring in the fourth installment of the franchise.
Created by vehicle builder Dennis McCarthy for the movie, the heavily modified C10 was driven by Han Lue (Sung Kang) for about a minute or so at the beginning of the movie (mark 1:15 in the video below), as he was trying to help Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) pull off a heist.
The pickup has been around on the open market since forever, it seems (the movie premiered in 2009), and here it is again, waiting to change hands once more. This time, the asking price for the 502ci-engined monster is $46,250, which, if we're not mistaking, is the highest yet.