Farruko Hangs Out in His Lamborghini Urus, Loves It So Much He Named a Song After It

Farruko prides himself with his Lamborghini Urus on social media, as he casually chills behind the wheel. But his love for the brand made him name a song after it. 7 photos



In a new post on social media, Farruko casually poses behind the wheel of a black Lamborghini Urus. He added the caption: “In the Lambo,” and the name of his latest album “La 167.” It is a nod to a highway that passes through his homeland in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, and the name of a gas station once owned by his late grandfather.



The album that Farruko released in October 2021 also includes a song called “Lambo,” because... Well, he loves Lamborghini.



He owns a



In his recent post on his Instagram, though, it looked like it had been completely blacked-out, showing a dark matte wrap.



Under the hood, the Lambo hides a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, paired up to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. The power unit churns out 641 hp (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The brand claims it takes the super- SUV about 3.5 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph).



Of course, you can’t decide you love a brand if you only own one model, so Farruko also had a



In his garage, you can also find a McLaren 600LT, which also received a green wrap, a Ferrari F355, an F355 Berlinetta, a Hummer H1, one of his favorite “toys,” and a red Ford Raptor, among others. He also loves bikes and owns a KTM 1290 Super Duke R and a Can-Am.



When it comes to music inspiration, the Lamborghini is as good of a muse as any other brand. Plus, the black wrap looks more elegant and gives Farruko a more imposing look. Who wouldn’t want that?





