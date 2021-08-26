Faraday Future Tries to Prove It Is Viable With 2,270 Mile Trip With FF 91

Faraday Future started out with bold promises. It would produce a luxury electric crossover in Nevada by 2017 in a $1 billion factory. Things got complicated, and the factory is no more. What stood still was the car project, and Faraday Future is now trying to make it reach customers’ hands. Geely will be instrumental in that: apart from making the car in China, it also took a minority stake in Faraday Future. With manufacturing settled, it is time to fix its reputation with public presentations of the FF 91. Faraday Future is now making a 2,270 road trip with the EV, from Chicago to Los Angeles.

9 photos