Fantic Unleashes Special Edition Enduro XE 125 Dressed in Historic Livery

It was 1981 when Fantic won one of the most important editions of the International Six Days of the 125 Enduro category with enduro rider Gualtiero Brissoni on the Italian off-road trails of Isola d'Elba. Forty years later, this event is now imprinted on a Special Edition Enduro XE 125, which is not only wearing the historic colors but the number 33 from the legendary Gualtiero Brissoni as well.
Aside from the anniversary livery, there are several visual elements that pay tribute to the original enduro bike, such as the red plastic kit, a graphics kit, and the seat. Included in the bike are also a full exhaust with silencer, brake discs, triple clamps, and many other anodized Ergal components that contribute to the uniqueness of this Special Edition Eduro XE 125.
Spec-wise, it keeps the new 2022 Enduro XE 125 2-stroke liquid-cooled Yamaha 125cc. Unlike the cross-version, it has a cylinder head with a specific geometry, which allows a lower compression ratio. The engine features a generator that also powers a 12V battery. Its CDI control unit comes with an ignition that has a specific setting for enduro usage.
The bike sports a light and strong semi-double-cradle aluminum frame, which makes the ride easy to control. When hitting a monster trail, XE 125 absorbs all kinds of shocks thanks to the Kayaba suspensions. The rear shock absorber is also Kayaba (315mm wheel travel), with preload, compression, and rebound settings that may be adjusted separately.
The tank blends in seamlessly with the bike's lines, and its 9-liter capacity ensures enough autonomy for long off-road trips. The saddle has a high grip cover that makes the rider feel more connected to the bike.
Those who want to see what the Fantic XE 125 Six Days 40th Anniversary is all about will be able to do it at the Six Days in Italy. The enduro bike, along with Fantic Off-Road 2022 range, will be displayed at the Italian bike maker stand inside the Six Days paddock at Rivanazzano.
Spec-wise, it keeps the new 2022 Enduro XE 125 2-stroke liquid-cooled Yamaha 125cc. Unlike the cross-version, it has a cylinder head with a specific geometry, which allows a lower compression ratio. The engine features a generator that also powers a 12V battery. Its CDI control unit comes with an ignition that has a specific setting for enduro usage.
The bike sports a light and strong semi-double-cradle aluminum frame, which makes the ride easy to control. When hitting a monster trail, XE 125 absorbs all kinds of shocks thanks to the Kayaba suspensions. The rear shock absorber is also Kayaba (315mm wheel travel), with preload, compression, and rebound settings that may be adjusted separately.
The tank blends in seamlessly with the bike's lines, and its 9-liter capacity ensures enough autonomy for long off-road trips. The saddle has a high grip cover that makes the rider feel more connected to the bike.
Those who want to see what the Fantic XE 125 Six Days 40th Anniversary is all about will be able to do it at the Six Days in Italy. The enduro bike, along with Fantic Off-Road 2022 range, will be displayed at the Italian bike maker stand inside the Six Days paddock at Rivanazzano.