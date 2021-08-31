Fantic Unleashes Special Edition Enduro XE 125 Dressed in Historic Livery

It was 1981 when Fantic won one of the most important editions of the International Six Days of the 125 Enduro category with enduro rider Gualtiero Brissoni on the Italian off-road trails of Isola d'Elba. Forty years later, this event is now imprinted on a Special Edition Enduro XE 125, which is not only wearing the historic colors but the number 33 from the legendary Gualtiero Brissoni as well.

8 photos