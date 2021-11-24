Fanatec to Launch the First Official Direct Drive Wheel for Gran Turismo Series

We’re still some months away from launch of the next entry in the Gran Turismo series, but if you’re an avid fan of the racing games genre, you’ll have to start investing in peripherals and accessories much earlier.
Fanatec announced it will launch the first official Direct Drive Wheel for the Gran Turismo series. The DD Pro Wheel Base has been officially licensed for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, and promises to provide “linear consistent performance (5 Nm peak torque)." And yes, the DD Pro is compatible with PCs too.
The wheel base is made from aluminium with composite end caps and trades the traditional fan for a passive heat sink. It also features high-resolution (contactless) Hall-position-sensor, same as Podium series. The table clamp included support 5 to 60mm table thickness, while the steering axis is made from carbon fiber-enhanced composite for extra durability.
Moving on to the steering wheel, this has been designed in collaboration with Polyphony Digital, the studio behind the Gran Turismo series. It features tactile rubber grip with blue centre stripe, white OLED display for Tuning Menu access and telemetry output, diffused RevLED strip, four additional 5-way directional sticks, as well as 11 buttons optimized for the PlayStation console control scheme interface.
The steering wheel is made of fiberglass-reinforced plastic and includes the exchangeable QR1 Lite Wheel-Side quite release system.
For the full driving experience, you’re going to need the pedals too. The two-pedal set (throttle and brake) is upgradeable to a three-pedal configuration with Clutch Kit or Load Cell Kit (sold separately).
The brake pedal spring is stiffer than throttle pedal spring and they connect directly to Gran Turismo DD Pro Wheel Base. The two-pedal set features an all-metal construction and has contactless Hall sensors on both brake and throttle for high precision and durability.
As far as the price goes, Fanatec offers several different packages aimed at different budget tiers. The most basic variant costs $700 and includes the Gran Turismo DD Pro (5nm). Next on the budget tier is the Gran Turismo DD Pro that costs $850 and includes the Boost Kit 180.
The Gran Turismo DD Pro Premium Bundle will be available for purchase for $970 and includes the Boost Kit 180 and CSL Pedals Load Cell Kit for a reduced price. Finally, those who are anxious to get their hands on the Direct Drive Wheel, can pay extra for the Gran Turismo DD Pro (5 Nm) and get it via special air freight before Christmas. This special bundle costs $850.
Pre-orders for the Gran Turismo DD Pro open on November 26 with delivery confirmed for March 2022. Gran Turismo 7 is set for release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 4, 2022.
