Fan-Made Forza Horizon 5 Trailer Looks Way Too Real (Because It Is)

Forza Horizon 5 is still pretty much a mystery at this point, as many details are still kept secret, so nobody knows for sure if the game is supposed to launch this year or in 2021.
According to the rumor mill, however, there’s a bigger chance for FH5 to go live in the fall of the next year, especially as Microsoft likely wants to bring the game to its next-generation Xbox console.
Where the game will be based is also another thing that remains to be discovered, and while so many want Forza Horizon 5 to happen in Japan, this is still something that hasn’t evolved beyond the typical “feature suggestion” phase.
SInce everybody is thus waiting for more Forza Horizon 5 details to surface, someone has created a preview that actually tricked so many into believing this is real footage from the game.
In fact, this isn’t necessarily surprising, as everything is based on real videos, courtesy of all the artists whose names show up in the video. Reddit user Amatertu, however, had the brilliant idea of putting the videos together and adding a Forza Horizon 5 logo, eventually creating something that many want to see happen in the game as well.
While the graphics themselves suggest this is a real video, don’t be too surprised if FH5 itself comes with super-realistic cars in the first place. It’s a well-known thing that Forza is one of the games that are betting big on the smaller details of each car, and leaving aside the occasional glitches that gamers come across, it’s overall a pretty good title in this regard.
For now, however, Microsoft remains tight-lipped on almost everything related to the next Forza Horizon, so the best thing we can do is watch the fan-made video here and just hope to see the whole thing happening on our consoles rather sooner than later.
