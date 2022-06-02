Famous YouTuber Shares the Weak Spot of the Rivian R1T After Driving It for 1,500 Miles

Rivian is marketing the R1T as an adventure vehicle. It proved to be a competent truck that can do pretty much anything you’d expect a pickup truck to do. But it isn’t spotless, as revealed on several occasions. The last one who discovered that is the famous influencer from the Jerry Rig Everything Youtube channel.
Rivian R1T has received a lot of praise from people who drove it, confirming that the electric truck maker is on a good path. It can be used around the farm, sometimes doing hard stuff, or on the trails as the adventure vehicle that Rivian wants it to be. Its swift acceleration can even leave some sports cars in the dust. But is it built well enough to continue doing all these after years of abuse? It is too early to predict that, but initial reports paint a disturbing picture.
Jerry has owned the truck for two months, and he didn’t go light on it. He put different loads in the truck’s bed, including a pile of dirt, and even towed a 5,000-pound (2,270-kilogram) horse trailer, so his truck has seen pretty much everything. Jerry has covered about 1,500 miles (2,414 km) in his R1T, and, as he put it, “the honeymoon is still here but on its way out,” and the things he has to say about the truck are not always positive.
We’ve already seen that the Rivian R1T loses about half its range when towing a trailer, and Jerry found out the same during his time with the truck. The R1T is still doing a good job as a workhorse, so you’d probably not need another pickup around the farm for the hard work. On the negative side, the R1T has already broken something after 1,500 miles of use. That something has been pointed out as the truck’s weak spot on several occasions.
You already have an idea if you’re familiar with the Rivian R1T, but if you’re not, it’s the tonneau cover. Just like in other cases before, the automatic bed cover mechanism broke. It still opens, but it gets stuck when Jerry tries to close it. We assume something has got inside the cover’s rails or there is a bigger problem looming. Having heard of several R1T owners experiencing this problem, we say Rivian needs to address it.
This is not the only thing that Jerry does not like about the Rivian R1T, but you should watch the video and discover what it is.
