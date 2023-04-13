Rivian R1S Electric SUV Receives Yet Another Strong Seal of Approval

Rivian has been on a roll promoting its vehicles and company on social media. After CEO RJ Scaringe did an interview with Marques Brownlee earlier, the popular YouTuber shared his opinion on the R1S SUV in another video. Coming from a guy who already owns a Rivian R1T, this review might be relevant for a lot of people, answering many potential questions.
Rivian is arguably the most successful startup of the last batch of EV companies that tried to mirror Tesla's success story and potentially challenge the master. The first to get an electric pickup truck to market, Rivian has since been bogged down by supply-chain issues and adverse market conditions. The production figures in 2022 have been underwhelming, and the company seemed to rattle investors with less-than-ambitious 2023 guidance. Still, the production is ramping up at its Normal, Illinois, factory.
The company is trying to make a splash on social media, and its executives have been on a roll with interviews. This is great, as people learn more about the company's plans and strategy. In a recent interview with popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe revealed plans beyond the R1 line of EVs. He also shared details about the R2 vehicle features and cost-cutting measures that would allow it to become a mass-market EV.
Less than a week after Scaringe was invited to Brownlee's WVFRM Podcast, the YouTuber reviewed the Rivian R1S. Marques is a Rivian R1T owner, so his words come from someone familiar with Rivian tech and features. The YouTuber has created the Auto Focus channel just for car reviews, but he chose to share the Rivian R1S review on his main channel. Marques skips the technical details since the R1S shares the technical bits with the R1T but offers a comprehensive picture of the SUV's features.
Brownlee appreciates that the R1S is a practical SUV, offering impressive space and comfort. The third row can fit two adults, although the legroom is less than ideal for longer journeys. The luggage space is also huge, even with all seven seats in place. By folding the third row, you can take enough luggage for a month-long trip, and when needed, there's also the option to fold down the second row. We guess this comes in handy when you're moving furniture.
The space is essential for a family SUV, but driving behavior is equally important. The R1S offers blistering acceleration on tap and seems a tad more agile than the R1T, despite sharing the same platform. This is because the SUV has a shorter wheelbase, a quality that also helps when going off-road. Brownlee notes that the R1S sways more than the R1T, although most people would not notice it in real life.
One of the most talked about features of the R1S that Marques tested was the new sound system that Rivian introduced recently. The YouTuber has the Meridian system in his R1T truck, so he could compare them side by side. Brownlee says the Rivian sound system sounds better than the Meridian. Not everyone might agree with him since sound impression depends on many things like personal preference and bias. Still, it's one of the rare occasions when the two systems were compared.
The company is trying to make a splash on social media, and its executives have been on a roll with interviews. This is great, as people learn more about the company's plans and strategy. In a recent interview with popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe revealed plans beyond the R1 line of EVs. He also shared details about the R2 vehicle features and cost-cutting measures that would allow it to become a mass-market EV.
Less than a week after Scaringe was invited to Brownlee's WVFRM Podcast, the YouTuber reviewed the Rivian R1S. Marques is a Rivian R1T owner, so his words come from someone familiar with Rivian tech and features. The YouTuber has created the Auto Focus channel just for car reviews, but he chose to share the Rivian R1S review on his main channel. Marques skips the technical details since the R1S shares the technical bits with the R1T but offers a comprehensive picture of the SUV's features.
Brownlee appreciates that the R1S is a practical SUV, offering impressive space and comfort. The third row can fit two adults, although the legroom is less than ideal for longer journeys. The luggage space is also huge, even with all seven seats in place. By folding the third row, you can take enough luggage for a month-long trip, and when needed, there's also the option to fold down the second row. We guess this comes in handy when you're moving furniture.
The space is essential for a family SUV, but driving behavior is equally important. The R1S offers blistering acceleration on tap and seems a tad more agile than the R1T, despite sharing the same platform. This is because the SUV has a shorter wheelbase, a quality that also helps when going off-road. Brownlee notes that the R1S sways more than the R1T, although most people would not notice it in real life.
One of the most talked about features of the R1S that Marques tested was the new sound system that Rivian introduced recently. The YouTuber has the Meridian system in his R1T truck, so he could compare them side by side. Brownlee says the Rivian sound system sounds better than the Meridian. Not everyone might agree with him since sound impression depends on many things like personal preference and bias. Still, it's one of the rare occasions when the two systems were compared.