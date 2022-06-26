Famous YouTuber Drives the Hennessey Venom F5, Says It Feels Like a P*ssed Off Lotus Elise

Getting 1,000 hp out of a road car is effortless these days. Tuners do it all the time. But getting that kind of power to perfection is the ultimate reward. Hennessey Performance seems to have cracked that code, and their most iconic release, the Hennessey Venom F5, reveals what 1,817 hp feels like in a carbon fiber tube. Mat Watson was fortunate enough to get behind the wheel of this phenomenal piece of engineering.
Few people have gotten their hands on the Hennessey Venom F5, a.k.a the Fury. Perhaps it’s due to the $2 million price tag, or maybe not many people can handle blasting 272 mph (437 kph).
The Hennessey Venom F5 is by no means a daily driver. It packs a twin-turbo 6.6-liter V8 engine paired to a seven-speed robotized manual transmission sending 1,817 hp (1,842 ps) and 1,193 lb-ft (1,617 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels.
That’s not all. The Venom F5 has two large turbos. Watson describes their size as that of a “dinner plate, ” a massive air intake, it's water-cooled, has two injectors per cylinder, and three fuel pumps. It will do 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) in 2.6-seconds, with a tested top speed of 272 mph (438 kph).
To achieve such levels of performance requires more than a thirsty engine. For weight reduction, John Hennessey fitted this racer with a carbon-fiber tub and panels, bucket seats, and lightweight materials on the interior.
It comes with very minimal sound-deadening material on the inside, so much that at 8,000 RPMs, the Venom F5’s mental howl is enough to pull off your socks.
Behind the wheel, it’s evident the Hennessey Venom F5 is quick. It also easily comes to a standstill thanks to its carbon-ceramic brakes. Watson describes the steering on the Venom 5 as “heavy, meaty, quick and precise.”
“The best way to sum up how this car feels like to drive, it’s a bit like someone made the Lotus Elise very mad, and then it turned into this car hulk. That’s what the Hennessey Venom is,” Watson exclaims.
We’d love to tell you more about this mental racer, but we’d better let you enjoy Mat Watson’s comical description of its capabilities, quirks, features, and top speed on the Autobahn.
