Famous Car Seat Manufacturer Recaro Filed for Bankruptcy

The German company that has manufactured some of the greatest bucket seats ever made for both street and race cars has filed for bankruptcy. Over 200 jobs are at risk.
"Equipped with Recaro seats." We can't possibly count the times we have written this about cars we have reviewed and set in them as you can't count the times you have read this. The legendary car seat maker is in big trouble after having been acquired by a private equity company, Raven Acqusitions, back in 2020, and divided from the rest of the Recaro Group. Now, the firm has filed for bankruptcy.
Models such as the Cadillac CT5-V, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, or the Nissan GT-R can/could be specced with Recaro seats. Automakers that were supplied by Recaro will have to find other bucket seat manufacturers for their models or resort to stock sports seats until either they or Recaro find a way out. However, the company announces that it will maintain full production during the insolvency proceedings to continue fulfilling all existing orders and new customer inquiries.
The 215 employees of the division were unaware that the business was swooping down and would be left without jobs out of the blue. They have reportedly been "waiving and postponing wages" for years in order to help the company get back on its feet.
They are represented by Germany's IG Metall Union, which, according to the local media, claims that Recaro's management has not provided much information about the insolvency procedure.
Only the automotive business is collapsing. Its bankruptcy will not affect the production of aircraft, train, and gaming seats, which are separate divisions.
A decade later, Porsche acquired the car body factory, with the remaining division operating as an innovative seat manufacturer under the name Recaro, which was a combination of the name of the founder, Reutter, and "Carosserie." The first Recaro sports seat was unveiled at the 1965 Frankfurt Motor Show.
Six years later, the firm produced the first aircraft seat under license of the American manufacturer Hardman Aerospace, launching its first seat of the kind shortly after and selling it to Lufthansa.
Recaro became an independent company in 1997, splitting into four companies. The automotive seats division was sold to Johnson Controls in June 2011, turning JC into the firm that had the exclusive and unlimited right to market Recaro seats until 2016, when it was purchased by automotive supplier Adient.
Recaro filed for bankruptcy on July 29 and received approval for self-administration from the German court.
Recaro, on the market for over a centuryRecaro was founded in 1906 to build folding roofs for convertible cars, car bodies, and interiors. In 1953, the company filed a patent for building what they called "hinge fitting for upholstered seats with adjustable backrest." That was, in fact, the Reutter reclining seat, with the name borrowed from the founder of the company, Wilhelm Reutter.
