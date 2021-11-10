Best U.S. Bargain Imports For 2022: Suzuki Cappuccino Turbo

Famous Bowhunter John Dudley Switches to Electric Off-Road Vehicles Made in Texas

Electric vehicles are slowly making their way toward the forefront of the adventure/recreational activities sector. One by one, electric boats, ATVs, and all-terrain bikes are proving that outdoor fun can also have a reduced impact on the environment. And this includes hunting. 7 photos



Dudley introduced the Grunt, an electric motorcycle designed to handle the toughest terrain and conditions, as a perfect companion for hunting. It’s the first product to be officially released by the Texas-based startup



The famous archery athlete is not only the brand’s ambassador, but he will also play an active part in the real-world testing of the company’s range. With his extensive knowledge and experience in the field, Dudley will be able to provide insightful feedback for the continuous development of Volcon’s EVs.



For now, Dudley has tested the Grunt, and stated that it’s not only “practical and fun,” but also powerful enough to handle the most challenging terrain. According to the manufacturer, the motorcycle’s almost completely silent drivetrain, coupled with the ability to reach difficult-to-access areas, could benefit most hunters.



The startup’s innovative range also includes the Runt, a “smaller brother” of the Grunt motorcycle, and two UTVs, the Stag and the Beast. As its name suggests, the Beast will show off impressive features, including instant torque, 4 x 4 capabilities, and a 150-mile (241 km) range. But we’ll have to wait a little longer for their official launch. So far, the Grunt motorcycle is the only Volcon product available for orders, with a $7,995 price tag.



These powerful electric off-road vehicles will be manufactured near Austin, Texas. As one of the most recent companies to join the other EV manufacturers in the area, Volcon believes that Texas has the potential to become “the electric vehicle capital of the world.”







