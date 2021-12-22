Family Van Stuck in the Desert Recovered One Month Later, With Help From an Unimog

2 Rugged $35K XT Trailer Is Straight Up American and Off-Road RV Muscle

All is well when it ends well – a potentially dramatic event, when an entire family got stranded in the desert because their van couldn’t get out of the mud, was managed effectively by the authorities that rescued the passengers in due time. But it took more than one month to also recover the van that still hasn’t made it back home yet. 8 photos



They probably believed that the custom-built Mitsubishi Canter 4WD could handle



More than a month after they were rescued via helicopter, the family tried to recover its vehicle. This is how long it took for the area to become barely accessible for ground vehicles. Graham Scott, the owner of a hotel in the area, took over the recovery process.



But the whole affair isn’t over yet – the “van life” family still needs to get back all of its personal belongings from inside the van and get the vehicle back to Perth, where the journey had started. At the moment, they’re still looking for a truck that could help them do that.







