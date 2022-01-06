Family-Owned 1973 Citroen SM Could Use Some Tender Loving Care

Arguably the most fascinating Citroen of the 1970s, the SM was manufactured from 1970 through 1975. Awarded the Car of the Year 1972 award by Motor Trend in the United States, the high-performance coupe designed by Robert Opron of Alfa Romeo SZ fame is a rare car.
Just under 13,000 examples were produced over six years, of which the North American market received in the ballpark of 2,400 vehicles. The one we’re covering today is a 1973 model that’s been with the same family since the very beginning, a time capsule in pretty fair condition inside and out.
Although there are numerous issues that need to be addressed by the upcoming owner, there are pretty small in scope and rather straightforward to fix. The list kicks off with a little rust on the rocker panels and on the lower areas of the car, white-stripe tires that show cracks in the sidewalls, carpets that could be steam cleaned, leather that needs a professional conditioner, as well as a one-spoke steering wheel that’s seen better days.
If you’re the nitpicking type as I am, you’ll probably want to detail the engine compartment, replace the gear lever surround, and address the sagging hood insulation as well. Speaking of underhood shenanigans, the valve covers and air cleaner feature the Maserati script and logo because Citroen used to own Maserati back then.
Chassis number 00SD0853 is flexing a 3.0-liter V6 sporting a 90-degree angle between the cylinder banks, just like the 4.1- and 4.7-liter V8s produced by the House of the Trident. Equipped with Weber 42DCNF carburetors and featuring double-overhead camshafts for good measure, this engine was originally rated at 190 hp (192 PS) and 187 lb-ft (254 Nm).
Offered on dealer consignment with 56,000 miles (90,123 kilometers) on the clock and recently replaced fuel lines, the single-family-owned SM currently stands on a high bid of $1,973 on Bring a Trailer. Be warned that’s not actually the market value of the vehicle. For reference, a 1973 model in good condition is circa $50,000 while an excellent car goes for $85,000.
