Family Heirloom 1957 Dodge Suburban Is a Half-Hemi Mopar With Cool Features and History

The fifties were a prosperous time for America – at least the first part of the decade until the 1958 Eisenhower recession pulled the reins on the growing standards of living. In 1957, Mrs. Amelia B. Sanders bought a new car, probably inspired by the promise of ‘autodynamics.’ If the name doesn’t sound familiar, it’s because it bears no particular significance to the general public. It is, however, the name that started a 57-year (and counting) motoring adventure for her family.