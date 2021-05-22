Faith in Humanity Restored: Uber Driver Returns Lost iPhone After 8 Months

3 Chances Are Your Next Uber Will Be an Electric Hyundai

Smartphones have become an extension of our bodies, and unfortunately, we spend much more time staring at the screen than we should every day.



Then, assuming the iPhone was already locked and the driver didn’t have access to contacts or mails, he could have used Siri to call generic contacts like mom and dad, therefore trying to find the number of the actual owner. And needless to say, reaching out to Apple could also help, especially if the device was purchased from an official Apple Store. If you ever lost a phone, you certainly know how big of a tragedy the whole thing is, despite all the features that manufacturers have bundled with our devices to make finding them much easier.Londoner Shay Sade, however, thought her iPhone 6 was gone forever when she lost the phone in an Uber back in August 2020.Sade says she took several cabs that day, so she couldn’t really remember where she left the iPhone, but after trying to find it, calling O2 to cancel the contract was pretty much the only option.In other words, the woman took an Uber, left her iPhone in the car, tried to find it several times, including by even calling on the device and the company itself, but all to no avail. Sade says the phone probably shut down when it ran out of battery, so finding it using other options like Find My iPhone was pretty much impossible.But on April 30 when she took another Uber, the driver started searching in the glove compartment before eventually saying: “I’ve got something for you. Here’s your phone.”As it turns out, the driver was waiting for no less than eight months to meet Sade again, hoping she would book a ride with his cab and therefore return the lost iPhone.Uber too praised the driver, saying in a statement that passengers can always contact the company to find items lost in cars.But on the other hand, there are several options the driver should have turned to in order to find the owner of the lost iPhone . First of all, if the device ran out of battery, keeping it charged was a priority because most owners call their devices minutes after losing them.Then, assuming the iPhone was already locked and the driver didn’t have access to contacts or mails, he could have used Siri to call generic contacts like mom and dad, therefore trying to find the number of the actual owner. And needless to say, reaching out to Apple could also help, especially if the device was purchased from an official Apple Store.