Failed Drifting Attempt Is Too Embarrassing for Chevy Camaro Driver to Assess the Damages

Every once in a while, we see muscle cars from the other two brands that are not based in Dearborn identifying themselves as Ford Mustangs. This is the case of one particular Chevrolet Camaro, which made its way to our news feed, and to the ‘LOL’ category.
But why mark it as a ‘LOL’ story when it is clearly a failed drifting (or better said powersliding) attempt? For what the driver did after damaging their ride, that’s why.
The short video shared online over the weekend by lsx.videos on Instagram, and embedded at the bottom of the page, starts by showing the white muscle car taking a right turn. A few bystanders were immortalizing the moment on their phones, and this seemed like the perfect ‘look-at-me’ moment for the driver.
As a result, they pushed the throttle to the floor, kicking the tail out. However, due to the lack of experience, they ended up hitting the curb a few moments later. So, what do you think they did next? Normally, they should have pulled over to assess the damages, which could be anything from a bent wheel to a beat up suspension.
However, that was clearly out of the question for the person holding the wheel of the Chevrolet Camaro, as likely embarrassed by the whole failed stunt, and bystanders who were laughing at this point, they chose to drive off as quickly as possible. So, here’s a lesson, kids, never show off your ‘skills’ on public roads, as it can end up badly, either for your ride, other vehicles, or pedestrians.
On a more positive note, no one was injured as a result of the failed maneuver, though the muscle car came close to hitting one person who was filming it, as you can see on video down below.
