Factory-Installed Fake Engine Sounds and Vibrations for EVs Are Almost Reality

What’s it going to be: a diesel or a gas engine? The choices are limitless. Hyundai and Kia are trying their best when it comes to manufacturing EVs. The Ioniq 5 and the EVs prove it. But it seems like both companies want to take it a bit further – not with new motors or batteries, but with engine sound. But not any kind of sound played through the speakers, no. It’s a vibration the companies already patented!