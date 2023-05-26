Factor in the Fees, and the New Mercedes-AMG SL's Pricing Starts With a 4 in Australia

Can you believe it's been more than one and a half years since Mercedes-AMG pulled the wraps off the new-gen SL? The official unveiling of the roadster took place in October 2021, and now the first units of the SL 63, aka the current range-topping flavor of the car, are arriving on Australian soil.
Aussies who want the new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 will have to pay a minimum of AU$374,900 for it, or US$244,381 at today's exchange rates. The pricing excludes on-road costs and dealer delivery, and a quick look on the company's local website reveals that it starts at AU$402,017.63 (US$262,058).
What do you get in return for coughing out that much money? A powerful roadster, using a bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that is assembled by hand in Affalterbach. The engine pumps out 430 kW (585 ps/577 hp) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, enabling the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.6 seconds and a 315 kph (196 mph) top speed. The magic numbers are transferred to the 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system via a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Torque distribution is included for improved traction, and the car gets standard active rear-axle steering.
Speaking of things that are included, Mercedes-AMG also mentions the Dynamic Plus Package, Race driving program with Drift Mode, and an electronic limited-slip differential on the rear axle. Mercedes-AMG's Active Ride Control suspension is on deck, alongside the nose-lift system to easily clear speedbumps, the Digital Light system that debuted on the S-Class, and optional composite brakes with lighter discs and improved cooling.
Sports seats wrapped in Nappa leather upholstery, complete with the neck-warming feature called Airscarf, heated and cooled front seats with electric adjustment and memory settings, heated steering wheel, head-up display with augmented reality, Burmester premium audio, dual-zone climate control, 64-color ambient lighting, and mechanical wind deflector are other highlights of the car. Mercedes also speaks about the Manufaktur roof liner in black Dinamica microfiber, backlit door sills, AMG floor mats, MBUX infotainment, and a host of safety systems.
The list here is long and includes the Active Distance Assist Distronic, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Traffic Assist, Guard 360-degree Vehicle Protection Plus with interior monitoring and anti-theft alarm, Active Parking Assist, 360-degree camera system, tire pressure monitoring, and a few other things.
On the outside, the AMG-enhanced features comprise the typical grille design, power domes on the hood, rear apron, side skirts, side air intakes, and 21-inch wheels with a 10-spoke styling, spinning around the yellow brake calipers. The car, which is a 2+2 roadster with a rag top that takes 15 seconds to be operated at speeds up to 60 kph (37 mph), comes with a standard metallic paint finish.
