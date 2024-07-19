Facelifted Hyundai Ioniq 5 Goes on Sale in the UK With Available 354-Mile Driving Range

Revealed after the Ioniq 5 N, the mid-cycle refresh of the Ioniq 5 is now available to order in the United Kingdom. The facelifted lineup includes the new N Line and N Line S, while prices kick off at £39,900 (about $51,550 at current exchange rates) for the base spec.
Advance is the lowest grade of the bunch. It comes with rear-wheel drive exclusively, either with the Standard Range battery (63 kilowatt hours) or the Long Range battery (84 kilowatt hours). Prospective customers in the market for all-wheel drive have to shell out £50,900 at the very least, meaning approximately $65,770.
The crème de la crème is dubbed N Line S Long Range 84 kWh 325 PS AWD, with prices kicking off at £55,900 in the United Kingdom. Of course, only the N sits above this fellow. The most powerful road-going Hyundai of the lot costs 65,000 pounds sterling or circa 84,000 buckaroos.
All grades are covered by a five-year warranty sans mileage limitations, and Hyundai sweetens the deal with an eight-year warranty for the battery. What's more, a two-year AA roadside recovery package is included by default. Range? That depends on the battery and the drivetrain, with Hyundai UK quoting anything from 273 to 354 miles (440 to 570 kilometers) in the WLTP.
The Ioniq 5 N manages up to 278 miles (447 kilometers), whereas the more realistic EPA rating for the US market is 221 miles (356 kilometers). When it comes to max output, Ioniq 5 offers the following estimates: 170 ps (168 hp), 228 ps (225 hp), 325 ps (321 hp), and 650 ps (641 hp). The latter applies to the Ioniq 5 N for 10 seconds at a time in N Grin Boost mode.
Premium builds on the Advance with an auto-dimming rearview mirror, more active safety kit, Highway Drive Assist 2.0, a hands-free opening function for the liftgate, rear door blinds, a wireless phone charger, an intelligent front lighting system, 64-color ambient lighting, a sliding center console, plus a mix of cloth and leather for the seats. The Premium retails at either £42,400 or £45,900, depending on the battery.
The N Line is new for model year 2025, and it takes styling inspiration from the N. Highlights include its N design 20-inch wheels, N-inspired lower bumpers, leather seats, auto-flush door handles, gloss-black mirror caps, red for the start/stop button, and so forth. The Ultimate trim is more about premium features and tech, whereas the N Line S adds a few things over the Ultimate Tech Pack.
Think Active Sound Design and Bose premium audio comprising a subwoofer and seven speakers. Also new for 2025, the N Line S also flaunts solar glass front windows and windshield, the vision roof, a 360-degree camera system, a head-up display, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse, and remote folding rear seats with heating for the outboard passengers.
What about standard equipment? Starting with the Advanced trim level, the Ioniq 5 comes with 19-inch alloys, LED everything, heated and power-folding side mirrors, leather on the heated steering wheel, cloth seats with heating, a rearview camera, over-the-air updates, dual-zone climate control, and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment. Naturally, the infotainment system features cordless Apple CarPlay for iOS devices and Android Auto for the Android crowd.
