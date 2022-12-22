Facelifted BMW X5 Sticks to a Winning Recipe, Looks Like the Go-To Executive Crossover

More on this:

1 2024 BMW X5 M60i Hits the Nurburgring With Its Big Grille and Gets Driven Hard

2 Possible V8-Powered 2023 BMW X5 M60i Spied, Will Be the Next Best Thing to the X5 M

3 2023 BMW X5 Facelift Spied With Production Taillights, Many Other Changes

4 2023 BMW X5 M Facelift Spied While Driven Hard on the Nurburgring, It Looks Good

5 2023 BMW X5 M50i To Get M60i Badge and M Engine, X5 PHEV Will Have 480 HP