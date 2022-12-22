Facelifted BMW X5 Sticks to a Winning Recipe, Looks Like the Go-To Executive Crossover

In the right trim level, decorated by the usual amount of M Performance parts, or even better, in the full-blown M model, the fourth-generation X5 can still turn a few heads. BMW is well aware of this, so they won’t mess around with a winning recipe when it comes to the mid-cycle refresh.
Scooped numerous times in all sorts of configurations and in different environments, the facelifted BMW X5 has just been spotted in the open once more, driving on public roads in Germany. If it wasn’t for the camouflage wrapped around its face and back end and ‘hybrid test vehicle’ stickers, it would have probably flown under the radar, as the changes are minor.
Comparing the LCI with the current and soon outgoing X5 reveals a new front bumper with smaller side trim and redesigned central part. Partially wrapped in vinyl, the headlamps are new, and likely so is the grille, but on the bright side, it won’t become bigger. The two-part tailgate seems to have identical lines, and it is still flanked by the reflectors on the lower part. The rear bumper is all-new, and so are the taillights. It is possible that new colors and wheels will round off the updates.
While on the outside it may look very similar to its predecessor, the facelifted BMW X5 will get some bigger changes in the cabin. For one, it will feature the brand’s new curved display, which will mix the 14.9-inch infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard with the 12.3-inch digital dials behind the steering wheel. The latter is likely to have been revised too, just like the center stack, gear shifter, and maybe a few other things. We’d expect it to feature additional upholstery options and new trim, and perhaps improved driving assistance gear.
Details surrounding the powertrain lineup are scarce at this point, but most power units will carry over either unchanged or with minimal updates. Look for mild-hybrid assistance in the gasoline lineup, and maybe a couple of diesels on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, as oil burners are still popular in Europe. A pair of V8 units should power the M60i version and the range-topping member of the family, the X5 M, albeit with different internals and power levels, as the latter will be the punchiest of the group and the fastest and priciest too.
Given the amount of camouflage present on the latest spied prototypes, which has been constantly dropped over the past few months, we would say that the facelifted BMW X5 will premiere sometime next year, probably in the first half. Not long after, it will start arriving at dealers in selected markets, including the United States, where it should be a 2024 model, bringing bumped pricing across the range that currently comprises the sDrive40i, xDrive40i, xDrive45e, M50i, and M.
