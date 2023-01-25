Facelifted Audi S3 Spied With Smaller Grille, Maybe BMW Can Learn a Thing or Two From It

More on this:

1 2024 Audi A3 Sedan Facelift Spied for the First Time, Will Get a Slight Makeover

2 2022 Volkswagen Golf R vs. Audi S3 Comparison Ends With Obvious Verdict

3 2022 VW Golf R Crushes Audi, BMW and AMG Hot Hatches in Drag Race

4 Audi S3 vs BMW M135i vs Mercedes-AMG A 35 - All Warm Hatch Questions Answered

5 Why Is the Audi S3 Sedan Faster Than the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35?