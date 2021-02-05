Facelifted 2021 Nissan Kicks Pricing Revealed, Starts From $19,500

4 Nissan Will Electrify Entire Lineup by Early 2030s, Go Carbon Neutral by 2050

Previewed by a concept car at the 2014 São Paulo International Motor Show in Brazil, the Kicks received a mid-cycle refresh for the 2021 model year. Nissan couldn’t make a case for all-wheel drive, and even though a hybrid is available in Thailand, the U.S. won’t be treated to that option. 29 photos



How does the Kicks compare to rivals, you may be wondering? The 2021 Chevrolet Trax comes to mind, which starts at $21,400 excluding freight at the time of writing. The Honda HR-V ($21,220) is a good alternative too, and the same can be said about the Hyundai Kona ($20,500).



Updated inside and out, the Kicks offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto right off the bat regardless of trim level. NissanConnect Services is a highlight in its own right thanks to the available Wi-Fi hotspot, remote vehicle commands, and features such as Automatic Collision Notification.



Also standard is Nissan Safety Shield 360, a driver-assist and safety suite that includes the class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking system. The Kicks further offers best-in-segment gas mileage ratings of 31 miles to the gallon (7.5 liters per 100 kilometers) in the urban jungle, 36 mpg (6.5 l/100 km) highway, and 33 mpg (7.1 l/100 km) on the combined driving cycle.



Don’t expect an exciting driving experience, though, because the four-cylinder engine is rather underpowered and the continuously variable transmission doesn’t help either. If you insist, the Kicks offers 122 ponies and 114 pound-feet (155 Nm) of torque from 1.6 liters of displacement.



Aimed primarily at young customers at their first lease or purchase, the Kicks sold 58,858 units last year. To put that figure into perspective, only the Rogue and Rogue Sport had more success with a combined total of 227,935 examples as opposed to 58,255 units of the Murano.

