Fabulous Mopar Collection Includes 12 Dodge Daytonas & Plymouth Superbirds, All for Sale

There's no precise info as to how many of them are still around today, but we do know that Dodge made only 503 Daytonas, while Plymouth sold close to 2,000 Superbirds. Most experts agree that at least half of these cars survived, so we're talking about 1,200 to 1,300 examples. Enough to see them pop up at auctions regularly.
Daytonas and Superbirds usually cross the block one at a time, but we've seen them being offered in pairs more recently. Like this 1969 Charger Daytona bundle in orange/black and red/white.
If you think that's spectacular, wait until you see The Gary Edwards Wing Car & Mopar Collection, which includes no fewer than 12 "winged warriors." And they're all for sale.
The 1969 Charger Daytona lineup consists of seven cars, starting with a HEMI model with only 6,490 miles (10,445 km) on the odometer. It's also finished in Copper and features a tan interior, which makes for a pretty desirable combination. It was also previously owned by NFL player Kevin Green and actor David Spade.
The collection also includes the only car finished in Yellow with a Saddle interior, a turquoise example with only 33,000 miles (53,108 km) on the clock, and a drag-spec model known as the Duke and Duchess Daytona.
The latter is one of three cars owned by Big Willie Robinson of the Brotherhood of Street Racers and it's believed to be the only one in existence.
Moving over to the 1970 Plymouth Superbird collection, it includes no fewer than three HEMI cars. Given that only 135 Superbirds left the factory with the iconic 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8, seeing three of them in one place is spectacular, to say the least.
HEMI cars fitted with a four-speed manual gearbox.
The remaining two Superbirds are 440 cars. One's an Alpine White U-code, while the other one is a Petty Blue V-code with the more desirable 440-6.
"Winged warriors" aside, the collection also includes a 1970 Plymouth Road Runner with a 440-6 and four-speed manual, a 1970 Plymouth HEMI Cuda, and a 1971 Dodge HEMI Charger R/T. The latter also sports a factory power sunroof, which makes it a one-of-two gem.
Finally, there is also a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda four-door. Yup, you read that right, this thing has four doors. How is that possible, you ask? Well, it is a custom car built by Dave Walden in 2016, when it was also shown at the SEMA Show.
Needless to say, it's a spectacular collection that includes unique or highly desirable Mopars. These cars are set to cross the block at Mecum's Kissimmee 2023 event (January 4-15) and they should each fetch six-figure sums.
The HEMI-powered Daytonas and Superbirds could, in fact, change hands for more than $1 million a pop. In all, this 16-car collection should raise close to $10 million. Which one would you buy and why? Let me know in the comments section.
