“Fabulous Character” Is the Right Name for This Award-Winning Dutch Superyacht

One of the most interesting additions to the luxury yacht market is not a new build, but an impressive model that can rival younger vessels with no effort. A rare example of perfect balance, this pleasure craft manages to be both classic and modern, and both luxurious and comfortable.
Built by the Holland Jachtbouw shipyard in the Netherlands in 2010, the superyacht that was originally named Calliope went on to snatch several awards, including the prestigious World Superyacht Award. Right from the start, it turned heads with its full-custom design, owed to Langan Design Associates, and the British design firm Rhoades Young.
The elegant silhouette with a dark blue hull and bright white superstructure is matched by the lavish interior in light blue and cream tones. An exquisite marble staircase connects the yacht’s three decks. At almost 140 feet (42 meters) this pleasure craft can truly be considered a floating mansion. The master suite is located on the main deck, with equally-luxurious staterooms on the lower deck. A total of ten guests can enjoy extended vacations on board.
A jacuzzi, a generous transom beach club that doubles as a modern gym right at the edge of the water, and two sophisticated salons are some of its main features.
After changing ownership and names several times, this Dutch beauty eventually became known as Fabulous Character. It also boasts fabulous performance, confirmed by the fact that its original owner took it on a world cruise. In the following years, it crossed the Atlantic several times. In addition to the transatlantic range of 4,000 nautical miles (4, 600 miles/7,400 km) this modern-classic yacht can also hit 17 knots (19.5 mph/31.4 kph), powered by twin MTU engines.
A popular charter yacht for several years, Fabulous Character is now also up for grabs, through Camper & Nicholsons, for the not-so-fabulous price of $18.9 million.
The elegant silhouette with a dark blue hull and bright white superstructure is matched by the lavish interior in light blue and cream tones. An exquisite marble staircase connects the yacht’s three decks. At almost 140 feet (42 meters) this pleasure craft can truly be considered a floating mansion. The master suite is located on the main deck, with equally-luxurious staterooms on the lower deck. A total of ten guests can enjoy extended vacations on board.
A jacuzzi, a generous transom beach club that doubles as a modern gym right at the edge of the water, and two sophisticated salons are some of its main features.
After changing ownership and names several times, this Dutch beauty eventually became known as Fabulous Character. It also boasts fabulous performance, confirmed by the fact that its original owner took it on a world cruise. In the following years, it crossed the Atlantic several times. In addition to the transatlantic range of 4,000 nautical miles (4, 600 miles/7,400 km) this modern-classic yacht can also hit 17 knots (19.5 mph/31.4 kph), powered by twin MTU engines.
A popular charter yacht for several years, Fabulous Character is now also up for grabs, through Camper & Nicholsons, for the not-so-fabulous price of $18.9 million.