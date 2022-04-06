Fabricator’s Private Collection Is a Treasure-Trove of Custom Trikes and Cars, For Sale

Talk about a hidden gem: while this impressive collection isn’t technically a barn find, its existence just recently came to light. A very eclectic – and quite awesome – collection is about to hit the auction block, with the potential to prove a treasure trove for passionate collectors or even those looking for the next project.
Gary Vanderpol was a gentleman who owned a construction company in South Dakota in the United States. As he ran his construction company, he made sure to spare time to indulge in his favorite pastime: building custom vehicles, whether on three or four wheels, mostly by cannibalizing parts and combining them in the most unexpected ways.
Vanderpol passed away last year, bequeathing the collection to his family, who, in partnership with VanDerBrink Auctions, is now trying to find new owners for each item. And what an interesting array of them there is! Vanderpol seemed to have a soft spot for trikes and motorcycles, but he also tinkered with cars and trucks and collected an array of classics and kit cars.
The entire collection, which also includes standard and custom tractors, agricultural and construction equipment, as well as a few traditional, horse-drawn vehicles, will go on auction on May 14. VanDerBrink Auctions is hosting the event, both on-site in Harrison, South Dakota, and online, and is promising a little something for every potential collector.
Highlights among the trikes include a 1970s custom “Red Barron”-style trike with a V8 engine (also shown in the gallery), a 1930s Sky Chief Art Deco-style trike, a custom 1959 Cadillac trike, a Boss Hoss custom trike, and an Amish style trike, also custom, of course. There’s also a ‘50s BMW Isetta trike, a Kawasaki Mule with a custom Cushman cab, and another Cadillac trike, this time with a 1960 donor vehicle.
Collector vehicles include Lincoln classics (‘69 Mark IV Convertible and ‘79 Mark V Coupe) and a couple of Dodges and a custom 2005 Ram Big Horn, a 1936 Pierce Arrow Limo Coach, a ‘59 Cadillac, Chevrolets, a 1927 Austan Bantam Roadster kit car and a 1978 Laser 917 kit car, and a chain-drive American LaFrance project fire truck.
Perhaps more impressive than the variety of the collectibles is the fact that all proceeds will go to the Tom Vanderpol Memorial Fund, which supports missions in the Philippines and Venezuela.
