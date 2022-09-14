Fabled 1979 Honda CBX Heads to Auction Flaunting Ohlins Shocks and Near-Perfect Looks

More on this:

1 This 1969 Norton Commando 750S Is Restored and Ready to Scramble, Looks Great in Yellow

2 Elvis Presley’s 1971 Stutz Blackhawk to Go Up for Auction

3 A Refurbished 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe L88 Just Sold for $631K, It's Not Good News

4 One of the First Lucid Air Grand Touring Is Looking for a New Owner, Sells With No Reserve

5 Well-Kept 2000 Honda RVT1000R RC51 Is Pure Race-Bred Bliss, Wants a Serious Relationship