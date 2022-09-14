Fabled 1979 Honda CBX Heads to Auction Flaunting Ohlins Shocks and Near-Perfect Looks

Those suspension upgrades are more than welcome, because the standard units could barely keep the engine’s raw power in check.
Hailed as one of the best-sounding motorcycles ever produced, the Honda CBX is nothing less than pure bliss for any petrolhead’s rev-loving eardrums! A CBX in decent shape will undoubtedly garner a ton of attention when popping up at auction, and collectors are particularly keen on the iterations predating the sport-touring facelift of 1981.
On that note, we’ll go ahead and introduce you to a 1979 model whose overall condition is top-notch, despite the presence of some blemishes and corrosion. Showing a little under 19k miles (30,000 km) on the odometer, this classic Japanese marvel carries an array of aftermarket components fitted under prior ownership.
These include engine crash bars, braided brake lines, and piggyback Ohlins shock absorbers with progressive springs. Up in the cockpit area, one may find a pair of Oury rubber grips and an adjustable clutch lever replacing the OEM hardware. Otherwise, the ‘79 MY icon appears to be completely stock.
Its power source (and stand-out feature) comes in the form of an air-cooled 1,047cc inline-six behemoth with dual overhead cams and no less than 24 valves. Breathing through six individual 28 mm (1.1-inch) Keihin carbs, the engine is capable of delivering up to 105 ponies and 52 pound-feet (71 Nm) of torque at the crank.
This force travels to the rear wheel via a five-speed transmission, enabling the CBX to go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.6 seconds. Moreover, Honda’s juggernaut will require just under 11.4 ticks to run the quarter-mile, and it won’t be plateauing until it hits 135 mph (217 kph).
Since we’ve now covered the essentials, let’s get straight to the point and wrap this up. The collectible wonder described in these paragraphs is searching for a new as we speak, and you’ve got until September 20 to check it out on Iconic Motorbike Auctions! Obviously, the current bid of $2,600 won’t be meeting the reserve, so feel free to get in on the action if you’re feeling more generous.
