Fabio Quartararo Dominates in Portugal To Take His Maiden Win of the 2022 Season

Defending MotoGP world champion had not won a race since August 2021, when the British Grand Prix unfolded. However, Fabio showed his well-known class by dominating this weekend's race hosted by the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao.
At the start, Joan Mir (Suzuki) overtook pole-sitter Johann Zarco (Ducati-Pramac) to lead a race for the first time since his championship year in 2020. At the same time, Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) had a great start too, jumping from fifth to third.
Later, Fabio overtook Zarco for second place, while Joan Mir was getting away with the lead, but soon the French rider was breathing into the neck of the 2020 world champion. While Mir and Zarco were battling out for the second place, Quartararo created a relaxing gap in front in a Marquez-style, controlling every part of the race. As a result, he went untroubled to the chequered flag to claim the first victory of his title defense run.
Alex Rins (Suzuki), who seems to be the primary challenger for the championship, had a brilliant race as well, finishing in fourth after starting significantly down the order. As a result, Quartararo and Rins have the same amount of points after five rounds in the 2022 season.
Six-time world champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) battled with his brother for the sixth place, but Alex Marquez fell short by only 0.020 seconds. Home hero, Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira finished in P5 to achieve an excellent result for KTM after his teammate Brad Binder crashed out.
After a heavy crash during Saturday's qualifying session, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) was cleared to participate in the race. The Italian stormed back from last place to finish eighth, passing Pol Espargaro on the final lap.
The next race will take part at the Circuit de Jerez in Spain, where Australian Rider Jack Miller won for Ducat last year.
Later, Fabio overtook Zarco for second place, while Joan Mir was getting away with the lead, but soon the French rider was breathing into the neck of the 2020 world champion. While Mir and Zarco were battling out for the second place, Quartararo created a relaxing gap in front in a Marquez-style, controlling every part of the race. As a result, he went untroubled to the chequered flag to claim the first victory of his title defense run.
Alex Rins (Suzuki), who seems to be the primary challenger for the championship, had a brilliant race as well, finishing in fourth after starting significantly down the order. As a result, Quartararo and Rins have the same amount of points after five rounds in the 2022 season.
Six-time world champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) battled with his brother for the sixth place, but Alex Marquez fell short by only 0.020 seconds. Home hero, Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira finished in P5 to achieve an excellent result for KTM after his teammate Brad Binder crashed out.
After a heavy crash during Saturday's qualifying session, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) was cleared to participate in the race. The Italian stormed back from last place to finish eighth, passing Pol Espargaro on the final lap.
The next race will take part at the Circuit de Jerez in Spain, where Australian Rider Jack Miller won for Ducat last year.