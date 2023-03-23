F8 Owner Doesn't Care What Ferrari Says, Uses Supercar Off-Road, Tags Them in the Video

I don’t think I’ve ever read a car owner’s manual, let alone one offered alongside a supercar made by Ferrari. But then again, chances are that neither did this young man who happens to own a Ferrari F8 Tributo. And we reckon that there must be some things related to the driving part, like never leave the comfort of smooth tarmac.
You see where this is going, don’t you? Why, of course you do, especially if you paid attention to the title. And you likely did, otherwise, you wouldn’t be reading these lines. The video embedded at the bottom of the page, released online last month by the supercar’s owner who tagged Ferrari in the post, and reshared recently by supercar.fails, shows something that we don’t get to see every day: a blue-blooded exotic punished on a dirt road.
Mind you, it wasn’t a short drive on a smooth field either, but more of a hill climb on an uneven surface. The footage, embedded down below, shows the Ferrari F8 Tributo approaching the hill, and then taking it on with the pedal to the metal. It was one very shaky ride, which probably left some marks on the underbody, filled with the occasional powerslide. The loose surfaces posed no threat at all to the mid-engine rear-wheel drive vehicle, which managed to cope with the poor grip like a champ, and better than most crossovers we’d add.
Now, while some might criticize the young man, who is apparently an influencer, cars are meant to be driven, not sit around in climate-controlled garages, waiting for their value to increase. This short off-road venture made for an extremely fun clip. The stunt didn’t put any lives at stake, and between us, we hope to see more such actions, involving all sorts of mid-engine machines. Here’s an idea to start a successful YouTube channel: thrash some of the most expensive vehicles out there off the beaten path, in a ‘tax the rich’ like manner. We’d subscribe, just like many others, regardless of whether they are into fast rides or not.
Before wrapping it up and moving on to the next story, which probably will not be as exciting as this one, we will remind you that a Ferrari F40 was subjected to a similar treatment nearly two years ago. The iconic beast, which is regarded as being one of the best vehicles ever made by the Italian company, was punished on the asphalt and on gravel and grass, reminding us that horses, regardless if they are the prancing type or not, should be kept in the field. You can watch that video here, after you hit play on the one down below of course.
