F1 Sprint Race Returns This Weekend at the Sao Paulo GP but Not Without a Few Tweaks

The 2022 F1 season is about to come to an end. This weekend, Formula 1 drivers and their fans will land in Brazil at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix for the second-last duel ahead of Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina finals. The races will begin on Friday (qualifying) through to the main event (Grand Prix) on Sunday afternoon.
In case you’re not up to speed, the F1 championships have been subject to changes, the most notable being the introduction of sweeping modifications to machine aerodynamics. Furthermore, following the review of three Sprint events in 2021, FIA said it would continue with the same number this year.
That’s not all. There are a few tweaks on the F1 Sprint format this weekend in Sao Paulo from how it was run last year.
Like 2021, the Sprint will be a 100 km (62 miles) dash with zero mandatory pit stops and race drivers driving flat-out to the chequered flag. But unlike last year, where points were awarded to the top three drivers, there’ll be more at stake this year, with all top eight drivers getting points.
The championship driver who lands P1 will not get three points as last year but eight points, with a scale down to one point for the eighth place. The points apply to both drivers’ and constructors’ championships.
In 2021, the driver who won the Sprint got the honor of pole position, but this year, the driver who sets the fastest time on Friday (qualifying race) receives the accolade. As a result, the driver with the pole position starts the Sprint in the first position on Saturday.
Whoever wins the Sprint will start P1 at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday.
Teams will also get less time to work on their machines, with only two practice sessions allocated on Sprint weekends. The first is on qualifying day, Friday, and the next before the Saturday Sprint.
That’s not all. There are a few tweaks on the F1 Sprint format this weekend in Sao Paulo from how it was run last year.
Like 2021, the Sprint will be a 100 km (62 miles) dash with zero mandatory pit stops and race drivers driving flat-out to the chequered flag. But unlike last year, where points were awarded to the top three drivers, there’ll be more at stake this year, with all top eight drivers getting points.
The championship driver who lands P1 will not get three points as last year but eight points, with a scale down to one point for the eighth place. The points apply to both drivers’ and constructors’ championships.
In 2021, the driver who won the Sprint got the honor of pole position, but this year, the driver who sets the fastest time on Friday (qualifying race) receives the accolade. As a result, the driver with the pole position starts the Sprint in the first position on Saturday.
Whoever wins the Sprint will start P1 at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday.
Teams will also get less time to work on their machines, with only two practice sessions allocated on Sprint weekends. The first is on qualifying day, Friday, and the next before the Saturday Sprint.