F1 Monaco Grand Prix Trophy to Travel First Class in Louis Vuitton Case

In case you didn't hear the latest news, the Automobile Club de Monaco and French luxury house Louis Vuitton just announced a multi-year collaboration. Starting with the 78th edition, one of the F1's most prized trophies will travel in style in a handmade Louis Vuitton case. 1 photo



Now, after a year of delay due to the current health crisis, the motor race is finally back on the F1 calendar. Its trophy, which was won in 2019 by British racing driver Lewis Hamilton (the 2020 event was not held), is one the most coveted awards for every racer. The piece that represents the 19 turns of the 3.3 km (2 miles) circuit will gain even more attention this year.



The case in which the prize will come showcases



The well-known monogram canvas is decorated with the red shade of the Monaco flag while the red lines are tracing the "V" for "Victory" - very well fitted, I must admit. These lines are further rimmed with a white strip that sends to the race track pattern. The winner of the F1 Grand Prix de Monaco will receive the trophy on May 23rd.



While this is the first collaboration between the French House and the Automobile Club de Monaco, it is far from the house's first venture into the sports world. A case similar to this was built by Louis Vuitton for the NBA's Larry O'Brien Championship trophy last fall.

