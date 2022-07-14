F1 Manager 2022 Video Shows How Driver Likenesses Are Added to the Game

Simulation games always aim for as much authenticity as possible, but that comes at a high cost. The technology and tools needed to turn a videogame into real-life aren’t cheap, although, in the last couple of years, games engines evolved quite a lot.
That said, F1 Manager 2022 is one of the sim games that have high accuracy when it comes to driver likenesses and race presentation. In a behind-the-scenes video, developer Frontiers shows how is trying to bring that realism through capturing driver likenesses with the latest technology.
In the video, developers explain how F1 drivers are added to the game, but we also get a glimpse of more F1 Manager 2022 gameplay. Although it’s not a racing sim, F1 Manager 2022 plans to offer broadcast-quality race presentation, in-depth data, and options for developing your car and team, as well as gameplay details that reflect the world of F1. Basically, everything that F1 enthusiasts would want from a Formula One manager type of game.
Additionally, Frontiers revealed that it has captured the likenesses of all 20 drivers on the grid in an attempt to bring another layer of immersion to its game. The exclusive footage takes players through the in-depth process of capturing drivers for F1 Manager 2022 as they join two of the developer’s facial scan capture sessions, featuring Williams Racing driver, Alexander Albon and Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN’s Zhou Guanyu.
No less than 200 camera lenses are being used to create complex 3D facial models and bring each driver to life in-game in amazing detail. Furthermore, each driver in the game has a data profile, which was created using real historical data points to accurately reflect their behaviors and driving style.
F1 Manager 2022 is scheduled to release on August 30 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S for $55 / €55. Players who pre-order the game digitally will have access to the game a full five days early from August 25.
