F1 Driver Market Update: Magnussen Philosophical, Tsunoda Stakes His Claim for Promotion

Kevin Magnussen was in a reflective mood following confirmation of his departure from Haas at the end of 2024.
The Dane who scored Haas' sole position in Formula 1 at the 2022 São Paulo Grand Prix will leave the American-based outfit following December's Abu Dhabi GP. During his seven-year stint at Haas Magnussen, achieved a best finish of fifth three times and helped the team finish fifth in the 2018 constructors championship.
At the time of writing, it is still unclear who will take Magnussen's seat, but Alpine departee Esteban Ocon is the hot favorite to partner with Britain's Ollie Bearman at Haas for 2025. With limited options to remain on the F1 grid for 2025, the former McLaren star is considering his options in other series.
"I've been with this team from the very beginning of Haas' time in Formula 1 and feel very much a part of the family; it's going to be strange to leave the team at the end of the year," said Magnussen to the media on Thursday. "But everything comes to an end, and it's still quite early in the season; Haas have gone ahead and wants to secure the drivers for next year early enough, and there are still seats available, so that's understandable and fine by me.
"Would I have liked to continue here? I think had I continued, it would have been cool to see the fruits of the momentum that's been built here recently that would have been interesting, but I think there's also other interesting projects out there and still seats in Formula 1 that could be interesting. Of course, Carlos [Sainz] is still holding up all that process, but eventually, it's going to move, so right now, I think the best thing is just to focus [on] doing good races and then being in contention for these seats available, and things will fall into place eventually.
"I don't see myself putting an end to racing anytime soon. Of course, Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport, but I've always been of the opinion that racing outside of Formula 1 is awesome. In 2021, I was out of F1, but I was racing in IMSA, and it's actually quite a busy schedule. We were going to America 11 or 12 times during the year, and it wasn't a quiet year, but at least it was a very different year.
"You have to remember my whole life since I was a little kid was about getting to Formula 1, and then I've had 10 years in the sport, so it was interesting and kind of exciting to see a different side of life in 21, it wasn't frightening it was actually very positive and fun, so I think that changed my mindset in terms I had a lot of fear before that of losing Formula 1 because I didn't know what was on the outside and that kind of showed me that 'hold on to Formula 1 as long as you can but don't fear the outside, the afterlife is going to be good you know'."
Before teaming up at Haas, Hulkenberg and Magnussen had a tepid relationship. They exchanged words after an intense battle at the 2017 Hungarian GP, with the Dane telling the German to 'suck my balls honey' after the race.
But those days of verbal warfare are over, with Magnussen becoming a rear gunner for Hulkenberg in 2024, helping the German keep faster cars at bay and score crucial points for Haas.
"Yeah, I enjoyed working with him these two years. It's been definitely enjoyable. And we get on really well," reflected Hulkenberg in Thursday's FIA press conference. "After our little romance here a couple of years ago, it was actually quite the turnaround of a relationship and kind of turned into a friendship.
"And I think we work well as a team. We're kind of pushing in the same direction most of the time. And yeah, it's been nice and a pleasure. And I wish him well and all the best for his future."
The Mexican is currently under immense pressure to stop a run of dreadful form that has seen him fall to sixth in the drivers' standings, 137 points behind teammate world champion Max Verstappen. The lack of results have put Red Bull's chances of retaining the constructors championship in jeopardy, with longtime supporter team principal Christian Horner admitting Perez's form isn't sustainable.
Perez's struggles mean opportunity knocks for RB's trio of drivers, with Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda the favorites for a promotion to Red Bull. The Australian had been linked with a return to his former team in 2023 before eventually being placed in its sister outfit for 2024.
However, Tsunoda currently has the edge over his more experienced teammate, scoring 20 points compared to Ricciardo's 11. He also achieved the team's seventh place results in Australia and Monaco. The Japanese star backed by Honda already has his F1 future secured for 2025, earning an extension to his deal with RB.
Liam Lawson, who had a five-race cameo for AlphaTauri in 2023, replacing an injured Ricciardo, is also in contention for a seat at both RB and Red Bull for 2025. The Kiwi tested for the reigning constructors' champions at a Pirelli tyre test held at Silverstone on Monday after the British GP, setting respectable times.
"If they choose Liam, that would be weird," said Tsunoda when asked how he would feel about being passed over for a seat at Red Bull for Lawson. "But for me, at least, I don't think [it will happen].
"For sure, Liam did a really good job when he drove in the team, but I think I did more than that. We'll see how it goes. In the end, they [Red Bull] know how to manage drivers."
Although he has a contract with RB, Tsunoda feels he's ready to compete with the current world champion on the same team.
"I'm feeling ready compared to obviously the last three years to fight against the top teams in higher positions, even with Max or whatever," added Tsunoda. "But in the end, they [Red Bull] are the ones who are going to decide, and it's not one of those things I can control. So I'm just focusing on what I have to do in the next few races."
Hulkenberg pays tribute to departing Magnussen
Tsunoda finds potential Lawson promotion 'weird'
