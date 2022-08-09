F1 Driver Drama Doesn't Stop, Alpine Might Want to Bankrupt Oscar Piastri

Formula 1 teams might enjoy a much-deserved summer break, but this doesn’t stop a race from happening – it’s the fight for drivers that continues after Sebastian Vettel’s departure. Alpine might sue Oscar Piastri if he doesn’t race for the team in 2023. Here’s what’s going on.
Now, this is a Formula 1 summer break that’s meant for fans. If you felt like the sport has been gone for too long, then don’t worry – Alpine has something in store just for you!
Oscar Piastri said he won’t drive for Alpine in 2023, even though the team announced him as their replacement for Fernando Alonso after the 41-year-old racing driver left the French Renault-owned F1 team for Aston Martin. The move was published on all the appropriate channels and even F1 confirmed it will happen. Everything was set for Piastri to receive his promotion from F2.
Unfortunately, the 21-year-old driver hopped on Twitter to say that he, in fact, won’t be driving for Alpine next year. Furthermore, rumors began to spread about him replacing someone else and now everyone’s expecting the 2021 F2 champion to join McLaren F1’s team. Daniel Ricciardo’s seat is supposedly in danger.
Alpine doesn’t agree with Oscar Piastri. They think the young driver should replace Fernando Alonso in 2023. If he doesn’t choose to do so, then Alpine is ready to go to court. The French are also keen on seeking compensation for this fiasco.
The team principal confirmed Alpine is ready to pursue a legal fight after the summer break is over, according to Reuters.
Other F1 insiders say that McLaren and Alpine could reach an agreement that would send Daniel Ricciardo to Alpine, and Oscar Piastri could race for the British in 2023. However, this is not confirmed by any public figure involved in this situation.
Alpine’s team principal said he had expected “integrity and loyalty” from Piastri, as he benefitted from being part of the French Formula 1 team.
Oscar Piastri’s contract with Alpine was signed in November 2020 and it states that he could start to race in F1 in 2023 or he could be loaned to another team for one year. Lawyers might’ve already found some loopholes since Piastri’s confident he’ll race for McLaren and went public with his statement in which he said “I will not drive for Alpine next year.”
