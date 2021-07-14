F1 Car Takes On a Spitfire in One of the Craziest Races You’ll Ever See

The RB7 is one of the most dominant cars to ever grace F1. In the hands of Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber, it won 12 of the 19 Grands Prix of the 2011 F1 season, translating to a constructors’ and a drivers' title.
With Max Verstappen in the driver's seat, the RB7 has challenged iconic British machinery such as a double-decker bus in one of the most ludicrous races you’ll ever see. The remainder of the grid is the Ford Transit, a ubiquitous van that dominates the light commercial vehicle segment.
In third and fourth places on the grid, Red Bull Racing decided to field a black cab and an old Volkswagen supermini, because why not? Closer to the back of the grid, we have a hot hatchback in the guise of a Ford Focus ST with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo. Finally, the squadron of unlikely competitors is completed by a Supermarine Spitfire fighter aircraft.
Starting from seventh place, the Dutch racing driver and the RB7 give their challengers a generous head start. Max first overtakes the Volkswagen Polo, then blitzes past the Hackney Carriage like nobody’s business thanks to KERS, Renault V8 power, and a redline of 18,000 revolutions per minute.
The Red Bull Racing single-seater closes in on the night bus, which doesn’t give track position without a fight. To the sound of drum and bass, the boy racer behind the wheel of the Focus ST doesn’t stand a chance to the current Drivers’ Championship leader. This overtake is especially crazy because the Focus ST gets on two wheels for a brief moment. As for the Transit, well, you have to skip to the 3:55 mark in order to find out what happened.
As expected of a scripted race designed specifically for entertainment purposes, the championship-winning RB7 takes on the World War II plane in the closing stage of the race. If you’re curious who crossed the line first, be sure to press play and enjoy every second of insanity along the way.
