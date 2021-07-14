F1 Car Takes On a Spitfire in One of the Craziest Races You’ll Ever See

More on this:

1 Hamilton and Bottas Struggle in Austrian GP Qualifying, Verstappen Is Poleman

2 Double Guinness World Record-Breaker Goes Alpine Biking on the Edge in Italy

3 Bugatti Chiron Drag Races a 2011 F1 Car, It's Closer Than You Would Think

4 Watch Verstappen Crash in a Straight Line From P1 With Just 5 Laps To Go at Baku

5 DIRT 5 Red Bull Revolution to Launch With Tons of Free Content