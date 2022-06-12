F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Live Coverage

After Perez won in Monaco two weeks ago, he declared that he is a championship contender, so it will be exciting to see his approach and Red Bull's approach for this race. Charles Leclerc will start from pole for the fourth time in a row, hoping to cut the points difference from championship leader Max Verstappen.
12:31 UTC Entering the last five laps, we have the two Red Bulls cruising at the top, followed long behind by the two Silver Arrows of Russell and Hamilton. If nothing wrong happens to Max, he will extend his lead over Leclerc with 25 points.
12:26 UTC Lewis is all over the back of Gasly's car, but Pierre is one of the best drivers on the grid. However, on the first DRS zone after the start/finish line, the seven-time world champion gets the job done for P5.
12:24 UTC Lap 43 out of 51- An intense battle between Pierre Gasly and Lewis Hamilton is unfolding for the fifth place. Many points are at stake now and every little mistake could mean the end.
12:22 UTC Lap 40/51, Yuki Tsunoda stopped because his rear wing remained open after using the DRS. The Alphatauri mechanics shut the rear wing and fitted Tsunoda with fresh tires, telling him not to use the DRS for the rest of the race.
12:15 UTC With 15 laps to go, the two Red Bull cars are on their way for another one-two finish. George Russell again is extracting every piece of performance from his Mercedes, sitting in P3.
12:08 UTC Lap 33 out of 51, and Kevin Magnussen Haas car is also retiring. The fun part is that the Haas is using a Ferrari engine. So basically, out of six cars with Ferrari engines, four are out.
12:03 UTC Verstappen has been given a little advice to by his race engineer, as he is told that anything can still happen here. He'll want to keep enough rubber on his tyres to go for fastest lap later on too. Concentration is key in these hot temperatures, as he has another 20 laps to survive today for a brilliant win.
12:00 UTC Now we are on Lap 30 out of 51, and Lewis Hamilton is having real back issues, saying to the team that he doesn't know if he can go like that until the end. Incredible what is happening with the Silver Arrows.
11:56 UTC Scuderia Ferrari declared that Leclerc retirement is due to a power unit failure. With both the Ferrari's out, and an Alfa Romeo that uses a Ferrari engine, what is wrong with the Italian power unit?
11:54 UTC Zhou is called into the Alfa Romeo pits to retire the car. A frustrated Zhou said, "Are you kidding me, again?". Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel made some ground to get into the points, sitting now in P8.
11:49 UTC Lap 24/51-After Charles's retirement, Max Verstappen is in P1 with a six-second lead over his teammate Sergio Perez. Will Max get his revenge after last year's unlucky retirement?
11:46 UTC Disaster again for Ferrari on Lap 21. After Max made his pit stop as well, Leclerc was leading the race, but his engine gave out. For the third time in a row, Leclerc's victory is stolen again after another mechanical problem in Spain and a Ferrari pit stop mistake in Monaco.
11:35 UTC The first pit stops are right around, and Sergio Perez stopped for hard tires. Unfortunately, the Red Bull crew was as slow as the Ferrari one.
11:32 UTC Two laps later, defending world champion Max Verstappen went around his teammate to take the lead in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Only 15 laps down, but in the usual Baku way, many things happened.
11:30 UTC Vettel tried to overtake Alonso on Lap 13, but he couldn't stop fast enough, going out on the safe road. Two world champions battling it out for P11 doesn't sound too good.
11:27 UTC On lap 13, we have a three-way battle for P9 between Ocon, Vettel, and Hamilton.
11:24 UTC Leclerc was held on the pit lane a little longer due to Ferrari's operational problems. Seems familiar? Now sitting on the hard tires, the Monegasque driver hopes to overturn the Red Bull strategy.
11:23 UTC Another race, another disaster for Ferrari. The number 55 Ferrari of Carlos Sainz stopped after Turn 3 because of brake-by-wire problems. With the Virtual Safety Car out, Leclerc is in the pits for a strategic move.
11:19 UTC After seven laps, race leader Sergio Perez has some traction problems, while Max Verstappen is getting very close to Charles Leclerc in P2. Meanwhile, Sainz can't keep up with the top three drivers.
11:18 UTC After the lights turned green, Sergio Perez had a great start, overtaking Leclerc at Turn 1. Max tried as well, but the Ferrari driver blocked him. Nicholas Latifi from Williams had a ten-second penalty for passing the yellow line at the start.