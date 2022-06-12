F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Live Coverage

Formula One world is back for one of the most exciting and unpredictable Grand Prix on the calendars, the Azerbaijan GP. First introduced in 2017, the streets of Baku always gave us memorable races, like when Lance Stroll took third for Williams in 2017, or Sergio Perez won his first race for Red Bull last year.After Perez won in Monaco two weeks ago, he declared that he is a championship contender, so it will be exciting to see his approach and Red Bull's approach for this race. Charles Leclerc will start from pole for the fourth time in a row, hoping to cut the points difference from championship leader Max Verstappen.