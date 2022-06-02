F1 2022 Trailer Offers Players a Look at New and Returning Features

More on this:

1 Perez Signing a New Contract With Red Bull Could Influence F1 in an Unimaginable Way

2 Perez's Monaco GP Winner Cake Gets Extra Layer of Icing With Contract Extension

3 Sebastian Vettel Uses iPhone Feature to Track Down Thieves in Impromptu Barcelona Hunt

4 EA Signs Charles Leclerc as F1 Ambassador, Debuts Miami Grand Prix Gameplay Trailer

5 F1 Sporting Regulations Officially Changed, Shorter Races Now Mean Less Points