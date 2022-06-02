F1 2022 Trailer Offers Players a Look at New and Returning Features

We’re exactly one month away from the release of the next entry in the F1 videogame series, and developer Codemasters wants to make sure fans know what’s new in the upcoming game. We’ve already been spoiled with a couple of trailers that show the new Miami racetrack and some of the improvements Codemasters plans to bring to the series.
This week’s new F1 2022 trailer expands on what’s been shown in the first ones and provides a more in-depth look at some of the other new features that haven’t been detailed. In the new trailer, fans of the Formula 1 franchise can look forward to a slew of gameplay mechanics for casual and seasoned racers, including Adaptive AI, F1 Sprint races, new supercars, and more.
F1 2022 is the first game in the series that introduces accessible handling, allowing new and veterans players alike to remove the complexities and have the option to increase the difficulty at the end of every race weekend.
The cars now feature improved physics to accommodate the new Formula 1 aero rules, as well as experience the F1 Sprint and immersive race day moments such as formation laps, safety car moments, and pit stops.
Besides VR support for PC, My Team is making a comeback too but now features three starting points. Also, the popular 10-year Career with two-player functionality, and Multiplayer including offline split-screen will be available in the game as well.
New to the series, the F1 Life feature is the new social hub that allows players to show off their collection of supercars, fashion accessories, and trophies. Additionally, in-game character personalization expands beyond the track with branded clothes and accessories players can collect through in-game challenges, Podium Pass, brand shop, and the in-game store.
Those who pay for F1 22 Champions Edition players will also receive new My Team Icons, Jacques Villeneuve, Mark Webber and Nico Hülkenberg, and two drivable safety cars: the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and Aston Martin Vantage for use in Time Trial.
F1 22 will release July 1 ahead of the Formula 1 Lenovo British Grand Prix 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via the EA App, Origin, Steam, and Epic Store). Players who pre-order the digital-only F1 22 Champions Edition will also get three days of early access besides additional content.
