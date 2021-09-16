4 New F1 2021 Trailer Released Ahead of Next Month Launch

F1 2021’s Podium Pass Series 2 Lets Players Unlock New Customization Options

Codemasters recently released a brand-new update for F1 2021 that introduces a new circuit, Portimao, and lots of bug fixes and improvements. Fast forward a few days and F1 2021 players are getting even more content for their favorite game, the Podium Pass Series 2. 7 photos



Experience can be earned by playing the game regardless of the mode. However, the Podium Pass Series 2 brings along 24 challenges, which will boost the amount of experience earned even more.



Players who want even greater rewards can purchase the VIP tier for the new Podium Pass Series 2 for 9,000 PitCoin, the in-game currency. At the end of the eight weeks, all experience and tier progress will be reset to make room for the next Series.



Apart from liveries, suits, helmets and gloves, players can also unlock victory radio calls. Of course, the popular ones will be locked behind the VIP tier, but so are many other customization items that you’ll want for your team and cars.



For those who are into customization, the VIP tier is definitely a must-buy just by looking at some of the items that can be unlocked (see screenshots). For example, there’s a cool Neon Rainbow livery available, which matches perfectly with the Hydro Dipped suit and gloves, also available in the VIP tier, and the free tier Overflow helmet.



