F1 2021 Video Series Reveals Carlos Sainz’ Passion for Games

F1 2021 is one of the best racing games in the series, and while that might not necessarily translate into a financial success, too, the fact that Codemasters continues to pour resources onto it makes us believe so.
Early this week, Codemasters announced it has partnered with Carlos Sainz for a new F1 2021 video series. The first series of content featuring the Spanish Formula 1 driver has already been released today.
The video is not just marketing material aimed at gamers who haven’t yet played F1 2021; it's also a love letter to all things racing. In the video, Carlos Sainz invites viewers to "discover the talent inside them" as he drives an all-terrain buggy around the Spanish mountains.
More importantly, the video reveals that Sainz has been quite passionate about games and karts in his childhood and still is to this day. It’s an interesting move that comes in line with F1 2021’s new story mode, Braking Point, which introduces players to the intrigue behind the Formula One teams.
Carlos Sainz has been instrumental in helping the Ferrari team secure third place in the F1 Constructor Championship. He was also the only driver on the grid to finish every race he started. Speaking of races, Carlos Sainz finished the season with a personal-best four podiums, scoring points in 20 of the 22 races.
“With this year’s title contenders taking a lot of the headlines, it shouldn’t be forgotten just how incredible Carlos’ performances were during the 2021 season. We’re delighted to partner with Carlos, and we look forward to sharing more content shortly, focusing on his love of FIFA,” said Paul Jeal, F1 Senior Franchise Director at Codemasters.
That being said, we can’t wait to hear what Carlos Sainz has to say about the FIFA series, EA’s most successful franchises ever.
The video is not just marketing material aimed at gamers who haven’t yet played F1 2021; it's also a love letter to all things racing. In the video, Carlos Sainz invites viewers to "discover the talent inside them" as he drives an all-terrain buggy around the Spanish mountains.
More importantly, the video reveals that Sainz has been quite passionate about games and karts in his childhood and still is to this day. It’s an interesting move that comes in line with F1 2021’s new story mode, Braking Point, which introduces players to the intrigue behind the Formula One teams.
Carlos Sainz has been instrumental in helping the Ferrari team secure third place in the F1 Constructor Championship. He was also the only driver on the grid to finish every race he started. Speaking of races, Carlos Sainz finished the season with a personal-best four podiums, scoring points in 20 of the 22 races.
“With this year’s title contenders taking a lot of the headlines, it shouldn’t be forgotten just how incredible Carlos’ performances were during the 2021 season. We’re delighted to partner with Carlos, and we look forward to sharing more content shortly, focusing on his love of FIFA,” said Paul Jeal, F1 Senior Franchise Director at Codemasters.
That being said, we can’t wait to hear what Carlos Sainz has to say about the FIFA series, EA’s most successful franchises ever.