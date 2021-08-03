5 The Navy Is Working on a Flying Submarine Drone, and It’s Scary

3 If Tom Cruise Says He’ll Fly a Super Hornet in Maverick, He Flies It

2 Canadian Sea Ceptor Missile Looks Like a Deadly Beast From the Future

More on this:

F/A-18 Super Hornet Launches Long-Range Anti-Radiation Missile in Live-Fire Test

The U.S. Navy has completed the first live-fire test of a new Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile – Extended Range (AARGM-ER). The missile was successfully launched from a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet. 6 photos



Back in May, the U.S. Navy conducted a flight test that demonstrated the AARGM-ER weapon's ability to "talk" with the F/A-18 E/F aircraft for the first time. The test's observations have led to the expansion of AARGM-ER flight testing to cover the full performance envelope of the



As the new missile is moving closer towards deployment as a powerful, versatile air-to-surface weapon, the recent test has demonstrated its



"This first live-fire event is a major step to providing our fleet with the most advanced weapon system to defeat evolving surface-to-air threats," said Capt. Alex Dutko, Direct and Time Sensitive Strike Weapon (PMA-242) program manager.



The live-fire test verified overall system integration, rocket motor performance, and the beginning of modeling and simulation validation. This was the first of a series of development events aimed at ensuring that AARGM-ER can accomplish its goals.



This firing marked a significant milestone for the program, as it is slated to start low-rate initial production this summer, allowing for future fleet deployment and initial operational capabilities of the AARGM-ER.

Currently, the new missile is being integrated on the Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft and the Air Force F-35A, Marine Corps F-35B, and Navy and Marine Corps F-35C aircraft. The U.S. Navy began developing the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile – Extended Range (AARGM-ER) in 2016, as an enhanced variant of the existing AGM-88E AARGM. This new long-range anti-radiation missile leverages the U.S. Navy's AARGM program with significant improvements in some technology areas, providing the advanced capability to detect and engage enemy air defense systems.Back in May, the U.S. Navy conducted a flight test that demonstrated the AARGM-ER weapon's ability to "talk" with the F/A-18 E/F aircraft for the first time. The test's observations have led to the expansion of AARGM-ER flight testing to cover the full performance envelope of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. As the new missile is moving closer towards deployment as a powerful, versatile air-to-surface weapon, the recent test has demonstrated its long-range capability. The AARGM-ER was successfully deployed from a F/A-18 aircraft on July 19th off the coast of southern California, meeting the main test objectives of a first missile live-fire event."This first live-fire event is a major step to providing our fleet with the most advanced weapon system to defeat evolving surface-to-air threats," said Capt. Alex Dutko, Direct and Time Sensitive Strike Weapon (PMA-242) program manager.The live-fire test verified overall system integration, rocket motor performance, and the beginning of modeling and simulation validation. This was the first of a series of development events aimed at ensuring that AARGM-ER can accomplish its goals.This firing marked a significant milestone for the program, as it is slated to start low-rate initial production this summer, allowing for future fleet deployment and initial operational capabilities of the AARGM-ER.Currently, the new missile is being integrated on the Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft and the Air Force F-35A, Marine Corps F-35B, and Navy and Marine Corps F-35C aircraft.

load press release