F-35A Lightning II Bids Farewell to 2021 With Vertical Ascent, 2022 Schedule Announced

It’s been a pretty busy year for the F-35A Lightning II demonstration teams and its pilot, Major Kristin Wolfe, but as with all things in life, 2021 is now coming to a close, and so is that busy time. But after attending 17 events this season, the team is planning for even more next year.
One of the final outings of this spectacular F-35 took place back in November at the Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, where the massive Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Air Show took place. It is there where this image of the plane going almost vertical was taken, a perfect sum-up of what 2021 was all about.
Since the last time we’ve discussed the team’s achievements, the details of the 2021 air show season for the F-35 were finally announced. And it won’t be an all that long break, as the first outing is scheduled for February 27. It is then when the plane will head to Laredo, Texas, to kick off a season that will span for 21 air shows, and will conclude in November at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.
The team will be present four times in California, three times in Texas and Arizona, two times in Oregon, and once in New Mexico, California, Utah, Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin, Washington, Maryland, Colorado, and Nevada – check the gallery above for dates and locations.
As for the pilot flying this F-35, Major Kristin Wolfe joined the Air Force in 2011, having received her commission from the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer Training Program at the University of Alabama.
Her biography on the team’s webpage speaks of 800 flying hours in the F-22A Raptor and F-35A Lightning II, training assignments at the Laughlin and Langley Air Force Bases (AFB), and operational assignments at Langley and Hill AFBs.
She’s been in charge of wowing the crowds at air shows as commander in the F-35 since March last year.
