F-35A Joins Two Rafales and a Typhoon in the Sky for a Shot to Make Us Feel Safe

Luckily, most of the world didn’t get to experience the might of modern fighter jets firsthand. With a few notable exceptions, the countries of the planet have managed to be at peace with one another for decades now, so there was no need for these killing machines to be deployed for the purpose for which they were created.
But that doesn’t mean they don’t come out to play and deter from time to time. That’s exactly what happened a number of times already this year, as various, massive military exercises have been conducted around the world.
Starting with May 17 and ending on May 28, the U.S., France and the UK have been involved together in something called Atlantic Trident 2021. Described as a drill meant to enhance “fourth and fifth-generation integration, combat readiness and fighting capabilities,” the event saw a number of the most modern fighter aircraft coming together in the skies over Europe.
Pictured here (click photo to enlarge) are four of them. We have the U.S. Air Force (USAF) F-35A Lightning II, two French Dassault Rafales, and a Royal Air Force (RAF) Eurofighter Typhoon, flying extremely close to one another as part of the drills. A perfect shot to make us feel more at ease knowing such impressive machines can be deployed at a moment’s notice in case of need.
This is not the first image that came our way from Atlantic Trident this past week. A few days ago we showed you a pair of F-35s performing an incredible aerial dance with two French Rafales.
All these images show impressive machines, but they are impressive in themselves as well, as it takes a lot of skill to snap them at just the right moment and from just the right angle. For the record, the image attached to this text was shot by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook.
